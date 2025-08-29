BML 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.89%)
BOP 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.33%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.44%)
CPHL 88.74 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.19%)
DCL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
DGKC 192.80 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (2.22%)
FCCL 51.55 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.94%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
GCIL 28.04 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.94%)
HUBC 163.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.21%)
KEL 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
KOSM 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
LOTCHEM 21.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.11%)
MLCF 97.10 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.29%)
NBP 151.30 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.52%)
PAEL 46.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.3%)
PIAHCLA 19.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (6.74%)
POWER 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.7%)
PPL 177.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.29%)
PREMA 40.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.2%)
PRL 30.61 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.72%)
PTC 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.21%)
SNGP 114.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
SSGC 39.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.86%)
TPLP 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
TREET 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
TRG 57.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.28%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,015 Increased By 43.1 (0.29%)
BR30 43,277 Increased By 252.4 (0.59%)
KSE100 147,796 Increased By 452.9 (0.31%)
KSE30 45,036 Increased By 159.2 (0.35%)
Aug 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy says Europe must clearly define security guarantees

Reuters Published 29 Aug, 2025 08:17am

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told a group of European leaders on Thursday it was important to produce a clear definition of security guarantees for Ukraine as part of a plan to secure a peace settlement with Russia after 3-1/2 years of war.

The virtual meeting with Polish President Karol Nawrocki and the leaders of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Denmark was organised in Poland and followed an overnight Russian attack on Kyiv that local officials said killed 22 people.

Zelenskiy said the meeting’s participants had “synchronised” positions by seeking greater pressure on Russia ahead of diplomatic meetings on the Ukraine conflict, which began with Russia’s invasion of its smaller neighbour in February 2022.

In his remarks to the meeting, posted on the presidential website, Zelenskiy said Ukraine believed Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin was still interested only in continuing the war.

Ukraine needed a solid basis for security guarantees that U.S. President Donald Trump has agreed to and that have been under discussion for a week, and a shared understanding that Putin deserved more pressure, Zelenskiy said.

“And when we talk about security guarantees, we need clear answers - who will help us defend on the ground, in the air and at sea if Russia comes again?” he said. “And how exactly you can take part. I’m asking you to define your role.”

Zelenskiy said it was “important that President Trump sees we in Europe are united in our determination to end the war”.

Trump has been trying to arrange a meeting between Putin and Zelenskiy, and said he could impose new sanctions on Moscow if there is no progress in ending the conflict.

The White House said the president was “not happy” with the overnight Russian assault.

Zelenskiy has long backed Trump’s call for a meeting and supported calls from European leaders for a ceasefire ahead of negotiations.

Senior Ukrainian officials are due to hold talks with Trump administration officials in New York on Friday.

Russia Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy

Comments

200 characters

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy says Europe must clearly define security guarantees

Food supplies at risk due to floods: FD warns Pakistan’s economy faces renewed challenges

G2G framework: Plan approved to hand over Islamabad Airport operations to UAE

Oil prices fall on demand concerns, but headed for weekly gain

RLNG arrears recovery: PD-private sector ‘alliance’ takes on Ogra

Ogra-determined rates: CCoE set to allow SNGPL, SSGCL to provide RLNG connections

Consolidated financial statements: SBP posts record profit of Rs2.5trn for FY25

Pakistan’s largest E&P revamps corporate identity

Flood impact on agriculture: NEECA holds roundtable to address need for energy efficiency

Industrial sector: PAC steps up pressure on Ogra, SNGPL for Rs51.3bn recovery

Toll manufacturing: SHC disposes of pleas on ST collection after FBR-SRB statement

Read more stories