Cotton market remained steady

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory. The trader told that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,700 to Rs 15,900 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,600 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,700 to Rs 7,200 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,600 to Rs 7,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,700 to Rs 15,900 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,700 to Rs 7,100 per maund.

3000 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 15,750 to Rs 16,100 per maund, 1600 bales of Sanghar, 1600 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 15,800 to Rs 16,100 per maund, 1400 bales of Saleh Pat were sold in between Rs 15,900 to Rs 16,200 per maund, 800 bales of Kotri Kabeer, 800 bales of Khadro, 600 bales of Rani Pur, 800 bales of Rohri were sold in between Rs 15,900 to Rs 16,000 per maund, 800 bales of Halani were sold in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,200 per maund, 400 bales of Sui Gas were sold in between Rs 15,900 to Rs 15,950 per maund, 800 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold in between Rs 15,800 to Rs 15,900 per maund, 600 bales of Hydeerabad were sold in between Rs 15,850 to Rs 15,900 per maund, 400 bales of Maqsoodo were sold at Rs 15,900 per maund, 1000 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs 16,700 per maund (Balochi), 200 bales of Fazal Pur, 200 bales of Rajan Pur were sold at Rs 16,700 per maund, 200 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 16,400 per maund, 800 bales of Khanewal were sold in between Rs 16,300 to Rs 16,350 per maund, 800 bales of Vehari, 400 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 16,300 per maund, 1000 bales of Burewala were sold in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,300 per maund, 600 bales of Shujabad were sold at Rs 16,200 per maund and 400 bales of Mureed Wala were sold at Rs 16,100 per maund.

The spot rate remained at Rs 16,000 per maund. Polyester fibre was available at Rs 330 per kg.

