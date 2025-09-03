BML 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.69%)
BOP 17.58 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.03%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
CPHL 94.28 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.35%)
DCL 13.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.03%)
DGKC 205.84 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-1.62%)
FCCL 58.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.35%)
FFL 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.53%)
GCIL 30.03 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (5.59%)
HUBC 163.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.43%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.95%)
KOSM 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
LOTCHEM 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
MLCF 103.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.01%)
NBP 153.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.14%)
PAEL 52.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.13%)
PIAHCLA 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.81%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.08%)
POWER 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.57%)
PPL 178.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.31%)
PREMA 41.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
PRL 31.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
PTC 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
SNGP 115.36 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.38%)
SSGC 41.23 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.1%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.72%)
TPLP 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
TREET 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
TRG 55.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 15,387 Increased By 151.9 (1%)
BR30 44,701 Decreased By -123.3 (-0.28%)
KSE100 150,975 Increased By 1004.4 (0.67%)
KSE30 45,969 Increased By 313.7 (0.69%)
Sep 03, 2025
Markets

Cotton market remained steady

Recorder Report Published 03 Sep, 2025 06:01am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory. The trader told that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,700 to Rs 15,900 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,600 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,700 to Rs 7,200 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,600 to Rs 7,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,700 to Rs 15,900 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,700 to Rs 7,100 per maund.

3000 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 15,750 to Rs 16,100 per maund, 1600 bales of Sanghar, 1600 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 15,800 to Rs 16,100 per maund, 1400 bales of Saleh Pat were sold in between Rs 15,900 to Rs 16,200 per maund, 800 bales of Kotri Kabeer, 800 bales of Khadro, 600 bales of Rani Pur, 800 bales of Rohri were sold in between Rs 15,900 to Rs 16,000 per maund, 800 bales of Halani were sold in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,200 per maund, 400 bales of Sui Gas were sold in between Rs 15,900 to Rs 15,950 per maund, 800 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold in between Rs 15,800 to Rs 15,900 per maund, 600 bales of Hydeerabad were sold in between Rs 15,850 to Rs 15,900 per maund, 400 bales of Maqsoodo were sold at Rs 15,900 per maund, 1000 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs 16,700 per maund (Balochi), 200 bales of Fazal Pur, 200 bales of Rajan Pur were sold at Rs 16,700 per maund, 200 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 16,400 per maund, 800 bales of Khanewal were sold in between Rs 16,300 to Rs 16,350 per maund, 800 bales of Vehari, 400 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 16,300 per maund, 1000 bales of Burewala were sold in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,300 per maund, 600 bales of Shujabad were sold at Rs 16,200 per maund and 400 bales of Mureed Wala were sold at Rs 16,100 per maund.

The spot rate remained at Rs 16,000 per maund. Polyester fibre was available at Rs 330 per kg.

