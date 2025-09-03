BML 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.69%)
BOP 17.58 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.03%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
CPHL 94.28 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.35%)
DCL 13.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.03%)
DGKC 205.84 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-1.62%)
FCCL 58.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.35%)
FFL 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.53%)
GCIL 30.03 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (5.59%)
HUBC 163.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.43%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.95%)
KOSM 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
LOTCHEM 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
MLCF 103.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.01%)
NBP 153.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.14%)
PAEL 52.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.13%)
PIAHCLA 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.81%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.08%)
POWER 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.57%)
PPL 178.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.31%)
PREMA 41.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
PRL 31.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
PTC 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
SNGP 115.36 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.38%)
SSGC 41.23 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.1%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.72%)
TPLP 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
TREET 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
TRG 55.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 15,387 Increased By 151.9 (1%)
BR30 44,701 Decreased By -123.3 (-0.28%)
KSE100 150,975 Increased By 1004.4 (0.67%)
KSE30 45,969 Increased By 313.7 (0.69%)
Sep 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-03

Iron ore ticks higher on hopes of demand recovery

Reuters Published 03 Sep, 2025 06:01am

BEIJING: Prices of iron ore futures drifted higher on Tuesday after falling to a one-week low in the previous session, aided by hopes of a demand recovery after the end of top consumer China’s military parade.

Steelmakers in Tangshan, China’s top steel production hub, were required to implement production controls to ensure better air quality for the military parade, after which the restriction will be removed.Ore demand is likely to rebound going ahead as the impact of the big event on the hot metal output is limited in duration, analysts at Zijin Tianfeng Futures said, referring to China’s military parade on September 3 to commemorate the end of World War Two.

The benchmark October iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was up 0.69 percent at USD102.35 a metric ton, as of 0701 GMT.

The most-traded January iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended daytime trade 0.06 percent higher at 771.5 yuan (USD107.86) a ton.

In the near term, prices of the key steelmaking ingredient will be pressured by falling hot metal output, a gauge of iron ore demand, which is expected to decline by nearly 2 percent in the week as of September 5, versus a weekly drop of 0.3 percent previously.

Consumption for iron ore has been resilient, supported by elevated hot metal output, which is still much higher than a year earlier despite some softening in recent weeks.

Coking coal and coke, other steelmaking ingredients, dipped 0.8 percent and 0.44 percent, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange moved sideways. Rebar lost 0.16 percent, hot-rolled coil shed 0.36 percent while wire rod added 0.34 percent and stainless steel gained 0.66 percent.

Steel prices will face further pressure in September, Jianhua Wang, an analyst at consultancy, Mysteel, said in a note on Monday, citing weak fundamentals and a persistent pick-up in steel inventories.

iron ore iron ore rates Iron ore price

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore ticks higher on hopes of demand recovery

Jul-Aug trade deficit swells 29pc YoY

Economy now positioned on more stable footing: SBP governor

PM gives go-ahead for 5G auction

Flash floods claim 18 more lives

Duty drawback recovery from ghee exporters: SC dismisses plea of Collector Customs

Unregistered sellers: FBR bars OMPs, courier services to offer their services

Karachi Port capacity expansion: AD Ports signs dredging deal

Aug cement dispatches rise 10.33pc YoY

Tariff ‘anomalies’: FPCCI approaches power minister

Flood-hit areas: EU to allocate Rs350m in emergency aid

Read more stories