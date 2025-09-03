BML 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.69%)
BOP 17.58 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.03%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
CPHL 94.28 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.35%)
DCL 13.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.03%)
DGKC 205.84 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-1.62%)
FCCL 58.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.35%)
FFL 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.53%)
GCIL 30.03 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (5.59%)
HUBC 163.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.43%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.95%)
KOSM 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
LOTCHEM 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
MLCF 103.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.01%)
NBP 153.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.14%)
PAEL 52.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.13%)
PIAHCLA 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.81%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.08%)
POWER 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.57%)
PPL 178.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.31%)
PREMA 41.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
PRL 31.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
PTC 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
SNGP 115.36 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.38%)
SSGC 41.23 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.1%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.72%)
TPLP 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
TREET 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
TRG 55.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 15,387 Increased By 151.9 (1%)
BR30 44,701 Decreased By -123.3 (-0.28%)
KSE100 150,975 Increased By 1004.4 (0.67%)
KSE30 45,969 Increased By 313.7 (0.69%)
Sep 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-03

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 03 Sep, 2025 06:01am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 201,423 Tons of cargo comprising 148,005 Tons of import cargo and 53,418 Tons of export cargo during last 24 hrs ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 148,005Tons comprised of 85,950 Tons of Containerized Cargo, 23,699 Tons of Bulk Cargo, 2,356 Tons of Dap and 36,000 Tons of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 53,418 Tons comprised of 42,538 Tons of Containerized Cargo,161 Tons of Bulk Cargo, 10,000Tons of Clinkers,&719Tons of Rice.

CURRENTLY BERTH:

There are four ships namely Celsius Emmen, Gfs Jubo, Xin Beijing, and Swallow Ace, currently on berth at Karachi Port Trust.

Two ships namely Folk Jubail, and Swalloe Ace Sailed from Karachi Port Trust.

Port Qasim

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Carl Schulte, X-Press Salween and Al-Sakhamah are left the port on today morning, while four more ships, MSC Capri, Seaspan Santos, Bentley-1 and Cartagena are expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 173,348 tonnes, comprising 112,947 tonnes imports cargo and 60,401 export cargo carried in 6,556 Containers (3,003 TEUs Imports &3,553 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of five ships, Princess Wafya, Nakhal Silver, IDI, Al-Slami and Galini and two more ships, GFS Juno and MSC Pratiti carrying Steel Pallets, Palm oil, Gas oil, LNG, Coal and Container are expected to take berths at MW-1, LCT, FOTCO, PGPCL, PIBT and QICT respectively on September 2nd, while three more container ships, CMA CGM Phoenix, Yuan Xiang Fa Zhan and Hansa Africa are due to arrive at outer anchorage on Wednesday September 3rd, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Port Qasim Karachi Port Trust

Comments

200 characters

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Jul-Aug trade deficit swells 29pc YoY

Economy now positioned on more stable footing: SBP governor

PM gives go-ahead for 5G auction

Flash floods claim 18 more lives

Duty drawback recovery from ghee exporters: SC dismisses plea of Collector Customs

Unregistered sellers: FBR bars OMPs, courier services to offer their services

Karachi Port capacity expansion: AD Ports signs dredging deal

Aug cement dispatches rise 10.33pc YoY

Tariff ‘anomalies’: FPCCI approaches power minister

Flood-hit areas: EU to allocate Rs350m in emergency aid

Read more stories