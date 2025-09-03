Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 201,423 Tons of cargo comprising 148,005 Tons of import cargo and 53,418 Tons of export cargo during last 24 hrs ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 148,005Tons comprised of 85,950 Tons of Containerized Cargo, 23,699 Tons of Bulk Cargo, 2,356 Tons of Dap and 36,000 Tons of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 53,418 Tons comprised of 42,538 Tons of Containerized Cargo,161 Tons of Bulk Cargo, 10,000Tons of Clinkers,&719Tons of Rice.

CURRENTLY BERTH:

There are four ships namely Celsius Emmen, Gfs Jubo, Xin Beijing, and Swallow Ace, currently on berth at Karachi Port Trust.

Two ships namely Folk Jubail, and Swalloe Ace Sailed from Karachi Port Trust.

Port Qasim

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Carl Schulte, X-Press Salween and Al-Sakhamah are left the port on today morning, while four more ships, MSC Capri, Seaspan Santos, Bentley-1 and Cartagena are expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 173,348 tonnes, comprising 112,947 tonnes imports cargo and 60,401 export cargo carried in 6,556 Containers (3,003 TEUs Imports &3,553 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of five ships, Princess Wafya, Nakhal Silver, IDI, Al-Slami and Galini and two more ships, GFS Juno and MSC Pratiti carrying Steel Pallets, Palm oil, Gas oil, LNG, Coal and Container are expected to take berths at MW-1, LCT, FOTCO, PGPCL, PIBT and QICT respectively on September 2nd, while three more container ships, CMA CGM Phoenix, Yuan Xiang Fa Zhan and Hansa Africa are due to arrive at outer anchorage on Wednesday September 3rd, 2025.

