BML 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.69%)
BOP 17.58 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.03%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
CPHL 94.28 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.35%)
DCL 13.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.03%)
DGKC 205.84 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-1.62%)
FCCL 58.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.35%)
FFL 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.53%)
GCIL 30.03 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (5.59%)
HUBC 163.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.43%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.95%)
KOSM 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
LOTCHEM 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
MLCF 103.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.01%)
NBP 153.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.14%)
PAEL 52.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.13%)
PIAHCLA 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.81%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.08%)
POWER 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.57%)
PPL 178.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.31%)
PREMA 41.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
PRL 31.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
PTC 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
SNGP 115.36 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.38%)
SSGC 41.23 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.1%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.72%)
TPLP 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
TREET 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
TRG 55.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 15,387 Increased By 151.9 (1%)
BR30 44,701 Decreased By -123.3 (-0.28%)
KSE100 150,975 Increased By 1004.4 (0.67%)
KSE30 45,969 Increased By 313.7 (0.69%)
Sep 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Afghanistan beat Pakistan by 18 runs in tri-nation series

BR Web Desk Published September 2, 2025

Half-centuries from Sediqullah Atal and Ibrahim Zadran powered Afghanistan to an 18-run victory over Pakistan in a Twenty20 international on Tuesday.

Batting first, Afghanistan posted 169 for five in their 20 overs after Atal smashed 64 off 45 balls and Zadran struck 65 from 45. All-rounder Faheem Ashraf was the pick of Pakistan’s bowlers, claiming four wickets for 27 runs.

In reply, Pakistan were restricted to 151 for nine. Haris Rauf provided late resistance with an unbeaten 34 from 16 balls, but wickets fell regularly against disciplined Afghan bowling led by Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad, who took two apiece.

Afghanistan’s win was set up by their strong middle-order batting and tight spin attack, leaving Pakistan still searching for consistency ahead of their upcoming fixtures.

cricket news Pakistan vs Afghanistan tri nation series T20 tri series

Comments

200 characters

Afghanistan beat Pakistan by 18 runs in tri-nation series

PM Shehbaz, President Putin express desire to bolster Pak-Russia bilateral cooperation

Pakistan’s trade deficit surges 30% YoY to $2.9bn in August 2025

Azma Bokhari backs KP CM Gandapur’s call for Kalabagh Dam’s construction

Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2025: govt announces public holiday on Sept 6

6 soldiers martyred, 5 terrorists killed in Bannu attack: ISPR

EU commits $1.1mn in emergency aid for Pakistan floods

PM addresses SCO summit: Pakistan wants stable ties with all neighbours

Stocks surge, KSE-100 Index settles near 151,000

Pakistani rupee sees 18th successive gain against US dollar

CCP recovers Rs495m in ICH case from PTCL, Link Dot Net

Read more stories