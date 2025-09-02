Afghanistan beat Pakistan by 18 runs in tri-nation series

Half-centuries from Sediqullah Atal and Ibrahim Zadran powered Afghanistan to an 18-run victory over Pakistan in a Twenty20 international on Tuesday.

Batting first, Afghanistan posted 169 for five in their 20 overs after Atal smashed 64 off 45 balls and Zadran struck 65 from 45. All-rounder Faheem Ashraf was the pick of Pakistan’s bowlers, claiming four wickets for 27 runs.

In reply, Pakistan were restricted to 151 for nine. Haris Rauf provided late resistance with an unbeaten 34 from 16 balls, but wickets fell regularly against disciplined Afghan bowling led by Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad, who took two apiece.

Afghanistan’s win was set up by their strong middle-order batting and tight spin attack, leaving Pakistan still searching for consistency ahead of their upcoming fixtures.