6 soldiers martyred, 5 terrorists killed in Bannu attack: ISPR

Six Pakistani soldiers were killed on Tuesday when militants attacked a security installation in the northwestern district of Bannu, the military said.

The attackers tried to breach the perimeter of the Federal Constabulary headquarters using gunfire and a vehicle packed with explosives, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The blast damaged parts of the boundary wall and nearby civilian structures, injuring three people.

Security forces returned fire and killed all five assailants, ISPR said, adding that a clearance operation was continuing.

Militant assaults have surged in Pakistan’s northwestern border regions in recent months, with officials blaming groups operating from across the Afghan border.

Last week, the security forces killed 14 more Indian-sponsored terrorists in Zhob district along the Pakistan-Afghanistan Border, a day after they killed 33 terrorists in the same region, the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Saturday.