BML 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.69%)
BOP 17.58 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.03%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
CPHL 94.28 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.35%)
DCL 13.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.03%)
DGKC 205.84 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-1.62%)
FCCL 58.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.35%)
FFL 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.53%)
GCIL 30.03 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (5.59%)
HUBC 163.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.43%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.95%)
KOSM 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
LOTCHEM 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
MLCF 103.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.01%)
NBP 153.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.14%)
PAEL 52.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.13%)
PIAHCLA 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.81%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.08%)
POWER 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.57%)
PPL 178.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.31%)
PREMA 41.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
PRL 31.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
PTC 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
SNGP 115.36 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.38%)
SSGC 41.23 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.1%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.72%)
TPLP 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
TREET 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
TRG 55.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 15,387 Increased By 151.9 (1%)
BR30 44,701 Decreased By -123.3 (-0.28%)
KSE100 150,975 Increased By 1004.4 (0.67%)
KSE30 45,969 Increased By 313.7 (0.69%)
Pakistan

6 soldiers martyred, 5 terrorists killed in Bannu attack: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published 02 Sep, 2025 10:32pm

Six Pakistani soldiers were killed on Tuesday when militants attacked a security installation in the northwestern district of Bannu, the military said.

The attackers tried to breach the perimeter of the Federal Constabulary headquarters using gunfire and a vehicle packed with explosives, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The blast damaged parts of the boundary wall and nearby civilian structures, injuring three people.

Security forces returned fire and killed all five assailants, ISPR said, adding that a clearance operation was continuing.

Militant assaults have surged in Pakistan’s northwestern border regions in recent months, with officials blaming groups operating from across the Afghan border.

Last week, the security forces killed 14 more Indian-sponsored terrorists in Zhob district along the Pakistan-Afghanistan Border, a day after they killed 33 terrorists in the same region, the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Saturday.

ISPR Pakistan Army terrorists killed terrorist attacks soldiers martyred Bannu attack attack on Federal Constabulary headquarters

