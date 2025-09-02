BML 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.69%)
BOP 17.58 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.03%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
CPHL 94.28 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.35%)
DCL 13.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.03%)
DGKC 205.84 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-1.62%)
FCCL 58.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.35%)
FFL 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.53%)
GCIL 30.03 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (5.59%)
HUBC 163.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.43%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.95%)
KOSM 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
LOTCHEM 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
MLCF 103.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.01%)
NBP 153.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.14%)
PAEL 52.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.13%)
PIAHCLA 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.81%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.08%)
POWER 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.57%)
PPL 178.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.31%)
PREMA 41.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
PRL 31.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
PTC 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
SNGP 115.36 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.38%)
SSGC 41.23 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.1%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.72%)
TPLP 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
TREET 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
TRG 55.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 15,387 Increased By 151.9 (1%)
BR30 44,701 Decreased By -123.3 (-0.28%)
KSE100 150,975 Increased By 1004.4 (0.67%)
KSE30 45,969 Increased By 313.7 (0.69%)
Sep 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

EU commits $1.1mn in emergency aid for Pakistan floods

BR Web Desk Published September 2, 2025 Updated September 2, 2025 09:56pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The European Union said on Tuesday it will provide €1.05 million ($1.1 million) in emergency humanitarian assistance to Pakistan as the country reels from flash floods that have killed hundreds and displaced thousands.

The funds will support health services, water and sanitation, and cash assistance for vulnerable communities, according to a statement from the EU Delegation to Pakistan.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the victims and all those affected by this disaster,” the statement added.

The pledge comes days after the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the United Nations announced $3 million and $0.6 million, respectively, for flood-affected people.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), flood-affected communities urgently need shelter, medical assistance, cash-for-work support, hygiene kits, clean drinking water, education, and protection services, particularly for women and girls.

“The authorities are leading the response with the support of the United Nations and local partners,” the spokesperson noted.

Punjab’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said more than 2.4 million people and 600,000 livestock have been displaced by floods across the province, with 390 relief camps established to shelter those affected.

At least 41 people have died, it added, while rescue teams are carrying out what officials described as the province’s “largest-ever operation.”

Pakistan has experienced repeated flooding in recent years, which officials and climate experts link to changing weather patterns driven by global warming.

EU Asian Development Bank UNITED NATIONS Floods in Pakistan flood relief camps Flood relief efforts flood rescue and relief operations floods in Punjab Flood releif work

Comments

200 characters

EU commits $1.1mn in emergency aid for Pakistan floods

PM Shehbaz, President Putin express desire to bolster Pak-Russia bilateral cooperation

Pakistan’s trade deficit surges 30% YoY to $2.9bn in August 2025

Azma Bokhari backs KP CM Gandapur’s call for Kalabagh Dam’s construction

Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2025: govt announces public holiday on Sept 6

6 soldiers martyred, 5 terrorists killed in Bannu attack: ISPR

PM addresses SCO summit: Pakistan wants stable ties with all neighbours

Stocks surge, KSE-100 Index settles near 151,000

Pakistani rupee sees 18th successive gain against US dollar

CCP recovers Rs495m in ICH case from PTCL, Link Dot Net

Read more stories