EU commits $1.1mn in emergency aid for Pakistan floods

The European Union said on Tuesday it will provide €1.05 million ($1.1 million) in emergency humanitarian assistance to Pakistan as the country reels from flash floods that have killed hundreds and displaced thousands.

The funds will support health services, water and sanitation, and cash assistance for vulnerable communities, according to a statement from the EU Delegation to Pakistan.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the victims and all those affected by this disaster,” the statement added.

The pledge comes days after the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the United Nations announced $3 million and $0.6 million, respectively, for flood-affected people.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), flood-affected communities urgently need shelter, medical assistance, cash-for-work support, hygiene kits, clean drinking water, education, and protection services, particularly for women and girls.

“The authorities are leading the response with the support of the United Nations and local partners,” the spokesperson noted.

Punjab’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said more than 2.4 million people and 600,000 livestock have been displaced by floods across the province, with 390 relief camps established to shelter those affected.

At least 41 people have died, it added, while rescue teams are carrying out what officials described as the province’s “largest-ever operation.”

Pakistan has experienced repeated flooding in recent years, which officials and climate experts link to changing weather patterns driven by global warming.