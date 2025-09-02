Azma Bokhari backs KP CM Gandapur’s call for Kalabagh Dam’s construction

In a rare show of agreement with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on any issue, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has backed KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s call for construction of the Kalabagh Dam.

Endorsing Gandapur’s fresh demand of the Kalabagh Dam’s construction amid devastating floods, the Punjab information minister on Tuesday stated that it is time for the nation to come together and devise a comprehensive national strategy to protect against future flood disasters.

“Pakistan is among the countries most severely affected by climate change, making the construction of new dams a national necessity,” she said, highlighting the challenges, as the contentious debate over the Kalabagh Dam has taken a new turn.

Gandapur on Tuesday put weight behind construction of the Kalabagh Dam as death toll due to floods rose to 411 in KP.

The Kalabagh Dam must be built for Pakistan and for its future generations, said the chief minister, adding that provincialism cannot be allowed to harm the country.

Kalabagh Dam vital for Pakistan’s future, says CM Gandapur as KP flood toll rises to 411

He said the greater benefit of the entire nation cannot be pushed aside as the Kalabagh Dam holds the status of a backbone for the country.

“The absence of dams has caused massive destruction due to rains and floods. People are even afraid to mention the names of some dams, but Kalabagh Dam is essential for the state, and if there are any reservations, they should be addressed through dialogue,” he said.

Speaking at a press conference at Directorate General Public Relations Punjab in Lahore, Azma emphasised that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is fully committed to initiating work on new dams, as they are the need of the hour.

She also said the flood situation in Punjab is under the government’s control and that emergency measures are being taken for the swift rehabilitation of the affected population.

The provincial minister revealed that more than 999,000 people and over 700,000 livestock have already been relocated to safer areas. In total, 3,243 villages and a population of more than 2.4 million have been affected by the floods in the province.

Call for consensus on Kala Bagh Dam

Azma explained that the greatest pressure is currently on Trimmu Dam, though water levels in the River Ravi are rapidly receding. The government has set up 395 relief camps, providing shelter and quality food to affected families, along with 392 medical camps and 336 veterinary camps to ensure the protection of both human and animal lives, she maintained.

She noted that CM Maryam has personally visited the flood-affected areas, inspected field hospitals, and reassured people that the government will not rest until every household is fully rehabilitated. The health department has been directed to immediately address shortages in DHQ and THQ hospitals in order to prevent outbreaks of infectious diseases, she said.

Commending the relentless efforts of Rescue 1122, the minister stressed the need for further encouragement and recognition of their services. She also warned against spreading misinformation on social media, urging citizens to rely only on official sources for updates.

Concluding her remarks, Azma said the people can clearly see who is standing with them and who is merely engaging in propaganda. “The Punjab Government is standing shoulder to shoulder with the flood victims and will not leave anyone behind,” she affirmed.