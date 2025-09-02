Haball announces successful go-live of Unilever, CCI, and Colgate-Palmolive on FBR digital e-invoicing

Haball proudly announces the successful go-live of Unilever Pakistan, Coca-Cola İçecek (CCI) Pakistan, and Colgate-Palmolive Pakistan on the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) digital e-invoicing system.

This milestone reflects a significant step forward in enabling transparency, compliance, and automation within Pakistan’s tax and business ecosystem. With this integration, Unilever, CCI, and Colgate join the growing list of leading multinationals who are pioneering digital transformation and compliance through Haball’s technology.

Our collaboration with Unilever, CCI, and Colgate represents not just a successful technology deployment, but a broader commitment to driving digitisation across Pakistan’s corporate sector. By leveraging Haball’s robust and scalable solutions, businesses are able to streamline invoicing processes, reduce operational risks, and ensure full compliance with FBR requirements.

The implementation included seamless integration with all three companies’ ERP systems, real-time validation with FBR, and end-to-end support in testing and commissioning. With this successful go-live, Unilever, CCI, and Colgate can now issue e-invoices in accordance with FBR’s compliance framework, ensuring accurate tax reporting and greater operational efficiency.

Haball’s core capabilities include handling the complexities of tax compliance, resolving interpretational issues, and providing an operating system built on bank-grade security and availability, ensuring reliability and confidence for corporates operating at scale.

This achievement was made possible through the diligence and commitment of the Finance, Tax, and IT teams of Unilever, CCI, and Colgate, who worked tirelessly to ensure compliance deadlines were met and the transition remained seamless. Their collaborative effort stands as a testament to the strength of corporate leadership in driving digital transformation across Pakistan.

Haball remains committed to partnering with Pakistan’s leading corporates to further strengthen the country’s digital financial ecosystem and tax compliance infrastructure.