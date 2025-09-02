BML 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.69%)
BOP 17.58 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.03%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
CPHL 94.28 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.35%)
DCL 13.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.03%)
DGKC 205.84 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-1.62%)
FCCL 58.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.35%)
FFL 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.53%)
GCIL 30.03 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (5.59%)
HUBC 163.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.43%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.95%)
KOSM 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
LOTCHEM 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
MLCF 103.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.01%)
NBP 153.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.14%)
PAEL 52.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.13%)
PIAHCLA 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.81%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.08%)
POWER 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.57%)
PPL 178.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.31%)
PREMA 41.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
PRL 31.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
PTC 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
SNGP 115.36 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.38%)
SSGC 41.23 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.1%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.72%)
TPLP 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
TREET 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
TRG 55.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 15,387 Increased By 151.9 (1%)
BR30 44,701 Decreased By -123.3 (-0.28%)
KSE100 150,975 Increased By 1004.4 (0.67%)
KSE30 45,969 Increased By 313.7 (0.69%)
Sep 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Haball announces successful go-live of Unilever, CCI, and Colgate-Palmolive on FBR digital e-invoicing

Sponsored Content Published September 2, 2025 Updated September 2, 2025 04:56pm

Haball proudly announces the successful go-live of Unilever Pakistan, Coca-Cola İçecek (CCI) Pakistan, and Colgate-Palmolive Pakistan on the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) digital e-invoicing system.

This milestone reflects a significant step forward in enabling transparency, compliance, and automation within Pakistan’s tax and business ecosystem. With this integration, Unilever, CCI, and Colgate join the growing list of leading multinationals who are pioneering digital transformation and compliance through Haball’s technology.

Our collaboration with Unilever, CCI, and Colgate represents not just a successful technology deployment, but a broader commitment to driving digitisation across Pakistan’s corporate sector. By leveraging Haball’s robust and scalable solutions, businesses are able to streamline invoicing processes, reduce operational risks, and ensure full compliance with FBR requirements.

The implementation included seamless integration with all three companies’ ERP systems, real-time validation with FBR, and end-to-end support in testing and commissioning. With this successful go-live, Unilever, CCI, and Colgate can now issue e-invoices in accordance with FBR’s compliance framework, ensuring accurate tax reporting and greater operational efficiency.

Haball’s core capabilities include handling the complexities of tax compliance, resolving interpretational issues, and providing an operating system built on bank-grade security and availability, ensuring reliability and confidence for corporates operating at scale.

This achievement was made possible through the diligence and commitment of the Finance, Tax, and IT teams of Unilever, CCI, and Colgate, who worked tirelessly to ensure compliance deadlines were met and the transition remained seamless. Their collaborative effort stands as a testament to the strength of corporate leadership in driving digital transformation across Pakistan.

Haball remains committed to partnering with Pakistan’s leading corporates to further strengthen the country’s digital financial ecosystem and tax compliance infrastructure.

Sponsored Content

This content was produced by an external party/sponsor. Business Recorder does not have any editorial input or oversight of this content, nor does this necessarily reflect the views of Business Recorder or any of its affiliated entities.

Business Recorder is not responsible for accuracy, timeliness, any errors or omissions, or for the results obtained from the use of this information.

Haball (Private) Limited

Comments

200 characters

Haball announces successful go-live of Unilever, CCI, and Colgate-Palmolive on FBR digital e-invoicing

Azma Bokhari backs KP CM Gandapur’s call for Kalabagh Dam’s construction

PM addresses SCO summit: Pakistan wants stable ties with all neighbours

Stocks surge, KSE-100 Index settles near 151,000

Pakistani rupee sees 18th successive gain against US dollar

CCP recovers Rs495m in ICH case from PTCL, Link Dot Net

China’s Xi reaffirms support for Pakistan in meeting with PM Shehbaz

Pakistan’s GDP to grow 3.25-4.25% in FY26, says SBP governor

Heavy rain likely to create urban flooding in Karachi: Met Office

Kazakhstan eyes to use Pakistan’s ports as transit hubs for Central Asia

Oil rises as Ukraine war stokes supply worries, market eyes prospects of Fed easing

Read more stories