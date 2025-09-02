BML 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.98%)
Pakistan

Kalabagh Dam vital for Pakistan’s future, says CM Gandapur as KP flood toll rises to 411

  • KP 'ready to share burden' for Kalabagh Dam, urges other provinces to contribute
BR Web Desk Published 02 Sep, 2025 03:59pm
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. Photo: Facebook/@AliAminKhanGandapurPti/File
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. Photo: Facebook/@AliAminKhanGandapurPti/File

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Tuesday put weight behind construction of the disputed Kalabagh Dam as death toll due to floods rose to 411 in the province.

The Kalabagh Dam must be built for Pakistan and for its future generations, said the chief minister, adding that provincialism cannot be allowed to harm the country.

Speaking to the media after a party meeting at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad, he said the greater benefit of the entire nation cannot be pushed aside as the Kalabagh Dam holds the status of a backbone for the country.

“The absence of dams has caused massive destruction due to rains and floods. People are even afraid to mention the names of some dams, but Kalabagh Dam is essential for the state, and if there are any reservations, they should be addressed through dialogue,” he said.

CM Gandapur said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is ready to contribute its share for the construction of the Kalabagh Dam, and other provinces should also play their part so that the project can be realised.

Call for consensus on Kala Bagh Dam

He said that the delay in building dams has caused huge losses, and now the provincial government is constructing dams on its own.

Different entities, particularly the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)‘s Sindh government, have long been opposing the Kalabagh Dam, saying its construction could largely compromise Sindh’s share of water.

Explaining the dynamics of the current flooding situation in the country, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah a day ago also pointed out that the high flows in Punjab were caused by the Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej rivers, and “this water cannot be diverted to Kalabagh.”

The KP chief minister said that Pakistan has not worked adequately on disaster management nor on dam construction. “Last year, we (the KP government) completed six dams. Gomal Zam Dam has been built, which has helped reduce damages, and now we are building dams in various districts to reduce problems.”

He further said that for the protection of Peshawar, the Jabba Dam is being built, while in Budhni, a protective wall is under construction to safeguard Peshawar from floods.

Meanwhile, a video link meeting chaired by the KP chief executive was also held to review relief and rehabilitation activities in flood-affected areas. The meeting was attended by the provincial finance adviser, chief secretary, additional chief secretary (Home), secretary relief, provincial disaster management authority director general, and deputy commissioners of the affected districts.

Khuhro terms Kalabagh dam a ‘killer’ project

The meeting was informed that 411 people lost their lives in the recent rains and floods, of whom the families of 352 deceased have already been compensated with Rs704 million. Similarly, out of 132 injured, 60 have been paid Rs30 million in compensation.

Regarding the destruction of private property, the meeting was briefed that out of 571 completely destroyed houses, 367 owners have been compensated, while out of 1,983 partially damaged houses, 1,094 owners have been paid Rs595 million.

CM Gandapur directed immediate compensation payments to the remaining victims, restoration of destroyed public infrastructure, and urgent clearance of water channels.

