BML 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.42%)
BOP 17.93 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.14%)
CNERGY 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 94.16 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.23%)
DCL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.53%)
DGKC 207.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.06%)
FCCL 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.77%)
FFL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GCIL 29.35 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.2%)
HUBC 163.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)
KEL 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.66%)
KOSM 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
LOTCHEM 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
MLCF 105.44 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.58%)
NBP 155.45 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.27%)
PAEL 52.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.21%)
PIAHCLA 20.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.03%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.01%)
POWER 17.67 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.49%)
PPL 179.75 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.35%)
PREMA 41.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PRL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.23%)
PTC 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
SNGP 115.40 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.42%)
SSGC 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.15%)
TELE 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
TREET 25.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
TRG 56.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 15,346 Increased By 110.8 (0.73%)
BR30 44,956 Increased By 132.2 (0.29%)
KSE100 150,856 Increased By 885.3 (0.59%)
KSE30 45,889 Increased By 233.8 (0.51%)
Sep 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares dip as broad sector losses offset gains in miners, gold stocks

Reuters Published 02 Sep, 2025 11:55am

Australian shares slipped on Tuesday, pressured by losses across nearly all sectors, which outweighed gains in heavyweight miners, even as gold stocks hit record highs.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.3% to 8,898.1, as of 0043 GMT.

The benchmark index closed 0.5% lower on Monday.

The benchmark index fell as much as 0.4% earlier in the session, marking its lowest level since August 20, as Australian equities traded largely on domestic signals in the absence of direction from Wall Street, which was closed overnight for the Labour Day holiday.

Heavyweight miners pared some of its earlier gains to rise 0.3%, driven by higher copper prices on upbeat manufacturing data from top metals consumer, China, and a weaker dollar.

Among sector majors, BHP Group rose 0.6%, while Pilbara Minerals lost 2.1%.

Gold stocks rose 0.5%, having hit a record high earlier in the session on stronger prices for bullion.

Evolution Mining advanced 1%. Financials traded largely flat, with all the “Big Four” lenders rising between 0.2% and 0.5%.

However, widespread losses across the rest of the index continued to weigh on the benchmark, putting it on track for a third straight session of declines.

Energy stocks fell 1% despite a rise in global oil prices. Sector giant Woodside Energy shed 0.7% while once a takeover target, Santos, fell 2.6%, hitting its worst level since August 25 earlier in the session.

Health stocks joined the bandwagon, losing 0.8% while biotech giant CSL fell 0.8%.

Among other sectors, consumer staples lost 1.4%, dragged down by heavy selling in grocer Woolworths, which fell 3.3%. Technology stocks fell 0.4% while real estate firms lost 0.9%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% to 13,125.78, hitting its highest since August 25.

The index was on its track to log its fourth consecutive session of gains.

Australian shares

Comments

200 characters

Australian shares dip as broad sector losses offset gains in miners, gold stocks

Stocks surge, KSE-100 Index gains over 1,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee stregthens against US dollar

China’s Xi reaffirms support for Pakistan in meeting with PM Shehbaz

Heavy rain likely to create urban flooding in Karachi: Met Office

Oil rises as Ukraine war stokes supply worries, market eyes prospects of Fed easing

China’s possible rebate cut could increase solar panel prices in Pakistan

Petroleum sales in Pakistan rise 6% MoM to 1.3mn tons in August

Return filing: Taxpayers to receive phone calls

Sidelining Trump, China’s Xi rolls out carpet for Ukraine war aggressors

Nestle investors face fresh turbulence as another CEO ousted over affair with subordinate

Read more stories