BML 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.42%)
BOP 17.93 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.14%)
CNERGY 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 94.16 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.23%)
DCL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.53%)
DGKC 207.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.06%)
FCCL 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.77%)
FFL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GCIL 29.35 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.2%)
HUBC 163.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)
KEL 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.66%)
KOSM 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
LOTCHEM 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
MLCF 105.44 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.58%)
NBP 155.45 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.27%)
PAEL 52.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.21%)
PIAHCLA 20.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.03%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.01%)
POWER 17.67 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.49%)
PPL 179.75 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.35%)
PREMA 41.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PRL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.23%)
PTC 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
SNGP 115.40 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.42%)
SSGC 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.15%)
TELE 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
TREET 25.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
TRG 56.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 15,346 Increased By 110.8 (0.73%)
BR30 44,956 Increased By 132.2 (0.29%)
KSE100 150,856 Increased By 885.3 (0.59%)
KSE30 45,889 Increased By 233.8 (0.51%)
World

Ukrainian drone attack forces hundreds to evacuate homes in Russian city

Reuters Published 02 Sep, 2025 11:48am

More than 300 people were evacuated from their apartments overnight following a Ukrainian drone attack on the capital of the Rostov region, the acting governor said on Tuesday.

The Russian defence ministry said air defence units destroyed 13 Ukrainian drones over the Rostov region overnight.

It did not say how many drones were detected.

“An unexploded (drone) shell was discovered in one of the apartments,” Rostov region’s acting governor, Yuri Slyusar, said on the Telegram messaging app.

“As a precaution, 320 residents of the building are being evacuated.”

The attack damaged several apartment buildings in the city of Rostov-on-Don, he added.

Three people, including a child, were lightly injured.

Rostov-on-Don Mayor Alexandr Skryabin said residents were relocated to a school while bomb disposal experts were removing the shell.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate from Kyiv.

Both sides deny targeting civilians in their strikes during the war that Russia launched with a full-scale invasion on Ukraine in 2022.

