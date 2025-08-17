BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
Ukraine drone attack injures train station employee in Russia’s Voronezh, governor says

Reuters Published 17 Aug, 2025 10:56am

A railway employee was injured and a power line damaged by a Ukrainian drone attack at a station in Russia’s Voronezh region, the regional governor said on Sunday.

“According to preliminary information, a railway station track technician was injured in one of the municipalities,” Alexander Gusev said of the overnight attack on the Telegram messaging app.

“He has been hospitalised.”

Russia launches 85 attack drones, ballistic missile on Ukraine overnight, Ukraine says

Gusev said the attack caused train delays, but by Sunday morning trains were running back on schedule.

The Russian defence ministry, which reports only how many drones its units destroy not how many Ukraine launches, said on the Telegram messaging app that nine drones were downed over the Voronezh region in Russia’s southwest.

In total, the ministry said, its defence systems destroyed 46 Ukrainian drones overnight, all of them in regions west of Moscow. Reuters could not independently verify the Russian reports.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Kyiv says that its strikes inside Russia are in answer to Moscow’s continued attacks on Ukraine and are aimed at destroying infrastructure key to Russia’s war efforts.

The reports of the attacks came after a summit between the US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin yielded no agreement on ending Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Trump said on Saturday that Kyiv should make a deal with Moscow to end the war because “Russia is a very big power, and they’re not.” Reuters

