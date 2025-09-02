Tech shares drag China, HK stocks lower

SHANGHAI: China and Hong Kong stocks slipped on Tuesday, weighed down by technology shares, as investors locked in profits following a sharp rally in artificial intelligence-related names and turned their focus to the country’s largest-ever military parade.
-
China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index dropped 0.9% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.8%. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng shed 0.6%.
-
Tech shares have been a key driving force behind China’s bull run this year, with tech-focused STAR50 index jumping 40% so far this year.
-
Despite the recent sharp gains in tech shares, valuations remain relatively contained, said analysts at Dongxing Securities.
-
“A moderate degree of bubble may be necessary to spur innovation, with China’s focus on artificial intelligence as a core driver of industrial development seen as a clear strategic direction,” they said.
-
Meanwhile, China’s outstanding margin financing touched a new record high of 2.29 trillion yuan ($320.15 billion), surpassing the previous peak set a decade ago, as investors ramped up leveraged bets to chase the stock market rally.
-
The start-up board ChiNext Composite Index declined 3.2%. The index has advanced nearly 40% so far this year. ** Shares of Chinese chip firm Cambricon Technologies , which have doubled since the end of July, were roughly flat.
-
Tech majors in Hong Kong dipped 1.8%.
-
While China is still catching up on software applications, optimism is rising thanks to a growing talent pool and rapidly evolving downstream AI models, panelists said at a UBS A-share conference.
-
Investors are now focussed on the military parade on Wednesday, which President Xi Jinping is scheduled to address.
-
The CSI Defense Index fell 3%.
Comments