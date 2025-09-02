BML 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.31%)
BOP 17.78 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (7.24%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
CPHL 94.40 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.48%)
DCL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
DGKC 206.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-1.08%)
FCCL 59.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
FFL 17.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
GCIL 29.28 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.95%)
HUBC 163.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
KEL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.29%)
KOSM 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
LOTCHEM 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
MLCF 104.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.23%)
NBP 154.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (0.91%)
PAEL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.3%)
PIAHCLA 19.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
POWER 17.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.98%)
PPL 179.99 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.49%)
PREMA 42.19 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.98%)
PRL 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.39%)
PTC 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
SNGP 115.58 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.57%)
SSGC 41.38 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.47%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.84%)
TREET 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
TRG 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 15,303 Increased By 68.1 (0.45%)
BR30 44,999 Increased By 175 (0.39%)
KSE100 150,562 Increased By 591.3 (0.39%)
KSE30 45,810 Increased By 154.7 (0.34%)
Markets

Tech shares drag China, HK stocks lower

Reuters Published 02 Sep, 2025 11:29am

SHANGHAI: China and Hong Kong stocks slipped on Tuesday, weighed down by technology shares, as investors locked in profits following a sharp rally in artificial intelligence-related names and turned their focus to the country’s largest-ever military parade.

  • China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index dropped 0.9% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.8%. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng shed 0.6%.

  • Tech shares have been a key driving force behind China’s bull run this year, with tech-focused STAR50 index jumping 40% so far this year.

  • Despite the recent sharp gains in tech shares, valuations remain relatively contained, said analysts at Dongxing Securities.

  • “A moderate degree of bubble may be necessary to spur innovation, with China’s focus on artificial intelligence as a core driver of industrial development seen as a clear strategic direction,” they said.

  • Meanwhile, China’s outstanding margin financing touched a new record high of 2.29 trillion yuan ($320.15 billion), surpassing the previous peak set a decade ago, as investors ramped up leveraged bets to chase the stock market rally.

  • The start-up board ChiNext Composite Index declined 3.2%. The index has advanced nearly 40% so far this year. ** Shares of Chinese chip firm Cambricon Technologies , which have doubled since the end of July, were roughly flat.

  • Tech majors in Hong Kong dipped 1.8%.

  • While China is still catching up on software applications, optimism is rising thanks to a growing talent pool and rapidly evolving downstream AI models, panelists said at a UBS A-share conference.

  • Investors are now focussed on the military parade on Wednesday, which President Xi Jinping is scheduled to address.

  • The CSI Defense Index fell 3%.

China and Hong Kong stocks

