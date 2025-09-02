BML 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.14%)
Pakistan

China’s Xi reaffirms support for Pakistan in meeting with PM Shehbaz

BR Web Desk Published 02 Sep, 2025 11:23am

China reiterated on Tuesday to assist Pakistan in all fields of economic growth and development as the two countries ushered in the second Phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor(CPEC).

Chinese President Xi Jinping said this during is meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing, said a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

During their meeting, both leaders agreed that the relationship between their countries was unique and unparalleled and also discussed important regional and global developments and agreed to continue close cooperation between Pakistan and China in this regard.

Prime Minister of Pakistan heaps praise on Chinese President Xi’s vision

The two leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment and resolve to further strengthen the iron-clad, all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China.

The PM lauded President Jinping for his visionary and transformational leadership, adding that Pakistan took great pride in China’s achievements and would always stand ready to work together with the neighbor in this great journey.

“The Prime Minister appreciated China’s unflinching support to Pakistan’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and socio-economic development,” the PMO said.

PM Shehbaz also lauded the significance of the CPEC as a flagship project of the president’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and “reaffirmed the desire to continue working closely with China for the successful implementation of the next phase of upgraded CPEC, with its five new corridors”.

“This would help both countries to build an even stronger Pakistan-China community with a shared future,” the PMO quoted the premier as saying.

PM Shehbaz said that Pakistan fully supported the Chinese president’s landmark steps including the Global Governance Initiative, Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative as well as Global Civilization Initiative.

“These initiatives will serve the collective global good and contribute to regional as well as global peace, stability and development,” the PM said.

Pakistan and China PM Shehbaz visit to China SCO Council of Heads of State

