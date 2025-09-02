BML 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
BOP 16.58 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (10.02%)
CNERGY 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 93.02 Increased By ▲ 3.63 (4.06%)
DCL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.61%)
DGKC 209.22 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (0.84%)
FCCL 59.46 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (7.39%)
FFL 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.15%)
GCIL 28.44 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.17%)
HUBC 163.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.21%)
KEL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.07%)
KOSM 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.13%)
LOTCHEM 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
MLCF 104.83 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.09%)
NBP 153.50 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (3.42%)
PAEL 52.54 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (10.01%)
PIAHCLA 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.18%)
PIBTL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
POWER 17.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.41%)
PPL 179.12 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.02%)
PREMA 41.78 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (4.03%)
PRL 31.71 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.53%)
PTC 22.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
SNGP 114.92 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.29%)
SSGC 40.78 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.9%)
TELE 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
TREET 25.01 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.44%)
TRG 56.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.05%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 15,235 Increased By 150.4 (1%)
BR30 44,824 Increased By 812 (1.85%)
KSE100 149,971 Increased By 1353.3 (0.91%)
KSE30 45,655 Increased By 407.2 (0.9%)
Sep 02, 2025
Markets

Gold hits record high as US rate-cut hopes, softer dollar boost appeal

  • Spot gold was up 0.5% at $3,492.26 per ounce
Reuters Published 02 Sep, 2025 08:31am

Gold prices climbed to an all-time high on Tuesday, extending gains to a sixth session on the back of a weaker dollar and rising bets of a U.S. interest rate cut this month.

Spot gold was up 0.5% at $3,492.26 per ounce, as of 0157 GMT, after hitting a record high of $3,508.50. U.S. gold futures for December delivery gained 1.4% to $3,563.40.

“A corollary of the weaker economic backdrop and expectations of US rate cuts is boosting precious metals,” said Kyle Rodda, Capital.com’s financial market analyst.

“Another factor is the festering confidence crisis in dollar assets because of U.S. President Donald Trump’s attack on Fed independence.”

Trump has criticised the Federal Reserve and its chair, Jerome Powell, for months for not lowering rates, and recently took aim at Powell over a costly renovation of the central bank’s Washington headquarters.

On Monday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the Fed is and should be independent but added that it had “made a lot of mistakes” and defended Trump’s right to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook over allegations of mortgage fraud.

Traders are currently pricing in a 90% chance of a 25-basis-points Fed rate cut on September 17, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Non-yielding gold typically performs well in a low-interest-rate environment.

Rate-cut expectations and worries over the Fed’s independence have weighed on the U.S. dollar (.DXY), opens new tab, which is languishing near a more than one-month low against its rivals, making gold less expensive for overseas buyers.

Data on Friday showed that the U.S. personal consumption expenditures price index rose 0.2% month-on-month and 2.6% year-on-year, both in line with expectations.

Investors are now looking forward to the U.S. non-farm payrolls data due on Friday to determine the size of an expected Fed rate cut later this month.

Elsewhere, spot silver slipped 1.5% to $40.61 per ounce, after hitting its highest since September 2011 in the previous session.

Platinum gained 1.6% to $1,417.16 and palladium fell 0.9% to $1,126.63.

