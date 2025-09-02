BML 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
BOP 16.58 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (10.02%)
CNERGY 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 93.02 Increased By ▲ 3.63 (4.06%)
DCL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.61%)
DGKC 209.22 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (0.84%)
FCCL 59.46 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (7.39%)
FFL 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.15%)
GCIL 28.44 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.17%)
HUBC 163.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.21%)
KEL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.07%)
KOSM 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.13%)
LOTCHEM 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
MLCF 104.83 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.09%)
NBP 153.50 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (3.42%)
PAEL 52.54 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (10.01%)
PIAHCLA 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.18%)
PIBTL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
POWER 17.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.41%)
PPL 179.12 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.02%)
PREMA 41.78 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (4.03%)
PRL 31.71 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.53%)
PTC 22.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
SNGP 114.92 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.29%)
SSGC 40.78 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.9%)
TELE 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
TREET 25.01 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.44%)
TRG 56.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.05%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 15,235 Increased By 150.4 (1%)
BR30 44,824 Increased By 812 (1.85%)
KSE100 149,971 Increased By 1353.3 (0.91%)
KSE30 45,655 Increased By 407.2 (0.9%)
Sep 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-02

PFA launches phase-2 of school nutrition programme

Recorder Report Published September 2, 2025 Updated September 2, 2025 07:10am

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority in collaboration with Civil Services Academy has launched Phase-2 of the school nutrition program during a ceremony held at Walton, Lahore.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Salma Butt, Director General PFA Muhammad Asim Javaid, and DG Civil Services inaugurated the program.

Addressing the ceremony, the participants said that screening of children in 40 primary schools will be conducted with pre and post evaluations while students will be categorized as A, B, C or D based on health status. Under the program healthy lunch boxes will be distributed free of cost among schoolchildren. A target of making four million students “food champions” has been set while 135 probationary civil service officers are nominated as ambassadors for Phase-2.

DG PFA Muhammad Asim Javaid said that 40 percent of children in Punjab suffer from stunting, 28 percent from wasting and 30 percent are under height for their age. He said the PFA has carried out historic enforcement operations across the province in which food adulterators were arrested red handed. The PFA also discarded 108,000 litres of fake milk, seized six vehicles and confiscated machinery involved in adulteration.

Special Assistant to the CM, Salma Butt, said that Pakistan is among the 10 countries most affected by climate change and poverty is worsening malnutrition among children, impacting their education and health. She said despite limited resources, Phase-1 of the program was successfully executed and the launch of Phase-2 is another landmark achievement.

She added that during recent floods, more than 650,000 people were recovered and 450,000 livestock saved while markets in Lahore, Multan and Bahawalpur were impacted. She said daily vegetable monitoring is being carried out by the PFA to ensure stability in supply and quality.

The DG Civil Services Academy said one of the officers sacrificed his life while on flood duty, and their service to the public is a matter of pride.

He directed civil service officers to remember that they are not 9 to 5 officials but public servants whose top priority must be service delivery and better management. He urged them to spread the message of the school nutrition program and ensure that every child in Punjab becomes healthy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab Food Authority PFA School Nutrition Programme

Comments

200 characters

PFA launches phase-2 of school nutrition programme

Aurangzeb advances Pakistan-China financial cooperation

RLNG allocation for domestic sector: Ogra advocates careful evaluation

‘Unprecedented’ rainfall paralyses life in Pakistan’s capital

August inflation cools to 3pc, flood impact looms

ECC approves Rs250m TSG for NSD

Pakistan highly vulnerable to natural disasters: World Bank

Return filing: Taxpayers to receive phone calls

Customs clears over 4,400 used cars in July

CCP urges govt to lift ban on setting up of new sugar mills

Investors must route trade via Shariah-compliant brokers: SECP

Read more stories