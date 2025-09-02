Govt to give highest civil award to AC Pattoki

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif approved to give highest civil award to Assistant Commissioner Pattoki Furqan Ahmed Khan, who died of cardiac arrest during flood relief operation.

A grant of Rs 1 crore will also be given to his heirs. The late Furqan Ahmed Khan was continuously on flood relief duty for 04 days despite being a cancer patient. He was busy in rescue and relief operations, and worked continuously to provide food, medicine and other facilities to the flood victims in Pattoki.

Madam Chief Minister paid rich tribute to the services of late Furqan Ahmed, and declared him a true hero who sacrificed his life while helping others in the most difficult situations. His sense of duty will be remembered for ever.

