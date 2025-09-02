BML 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
President of Pakistan expresses sorrow over Afghan quake losses

Recorder Report Published September 2, 2025 Updated September 2, 2025 06:26am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has expressed deep condolences on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan to the families who lost their loved ones in tragic earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan.

In his message on Monday, the president said that during this hour of grief and hardship, Pakistan stands firmly in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan. He prayed for the swift recovery of the injured and for the strength and resilience of the affected communities.

