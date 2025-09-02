KCCI, GPCCI sign MoU to cultivate direct, effective trade ties

KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and Greek-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GPCCI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) wherein both chambers have committed to cultivating direct and effective business relations, define a clear path forward and facilitate reciprocal business matchmaking, and providing hospitality to delegations.

The MoU was signed by Senior Vice President KCCI Zia ul Arfeen and Founder President GPCCI Ms. Rubina Markoupolou at a meeting held at KCCI which was also attended by Vice President KCCI Faisal Khalil Ahmed, Chairman Special Committee for MoU implementation Junaid Esmail Makda and Members of KCCI Managing Committee.

Speaking on the occasion, Senior Vice President KCCI stated that the MoU embarks on a promising journey of enhanced bilateral trade and cooperation between Pakistan and Greece. “It marks a significant milestone that sets the framework for a long-lasting partnership between our two vibrant business communities.” He noted that KCCI, which proudly represents a dynamic economic ecosystem that contributes more than sixty-five percent of national revenue, stands among the top ten chambers globally by membership base.

On the other side, Greece enjoys global recognition for its strong sectors in agriculture, renewable energy, maritime and port infrastructure, tourism, logistics, and innovation. “This agreement, therefore, brings together two complementary economies—our strengths in textiles, agro-food, seafood, IT, and leather products aligning perfectly with Greece’s expertise in value-added agriculture, maritime trade, and green energy”, he added.

He assured that continuous exchange of information and publications, including catalogs, market intelligence, and business literature will be ensured, so that our respective communities remain well-informed. “We also pledge to encourage joint business participation not only within our borders but also in third-country markets, further widening the horizon of opportunities”, he said, adding that this agreement provides for assistance in organizing and participating in exhibitions, fairs, and conferences in both countries, which will create valuable exposure and business linkages.

Founder President GPCCI, in her remarks, stated that tremendous opportunities would emerge after signing of this MoU. For Pakistani exporters, the agreement provides a new gateway into European and Mediterranean markets through Greece. “Our chambers can work together on joint ventures and third-country collaborations that will open new dimensions of growth.” She said that Pakistani companies will be able to showcase their products at Greek exhibitions while Greek businesses can take part in expos in Karachi. In the field of maritime trade and logistics, Greece’s strength as a global shipping leader offers immense potential for Pakistan’s trade routes into Europe.

Furthermore, Greece’s strong expertise in renewable energy and sustainability presents new prospects for collaboration in solar, wind, and agritech solutions, which are highly relevant to Pakistan’s needs, she added.

Chairman Special Committee for MoU Implementation Junaid Esmail Makda stated that this partnership comes at a time when Pakistan’s economy faces challenges such as inflation, energy constraints, and regulatory hurdles. Yet, at the same time, the government is engaging closely with KCCI and the business community to resolve issues related to taxation, exports, and infrastructure. “Against this backdrop, today’s signing represents hope and optimism, as it promises to open fresh opportunities for our members and create stronger business bridges between Pakistan and Greece”, he added.

Junaid Makda said that another important area covered under the MoU is the facilitation of reciprocal trade and market research missions that will open new pathways for mutual trade and investment. Equally important is the joint effort to identify and eliminate trade barriers that hinder the smooth flow of commerce. The spirit of this understanding is cooperation, knowledge-sharing, and goodwill, with any issues that arise to be resolved amicably through direct consultation.

