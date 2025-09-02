Governor launches LCCI’s Directory 2025

LAHORE: In a significant move to bolster Pakistan’s business landscape, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider officially launched the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Directory of Trade & Industry 2025 during a prestigious ceremony in Lahore. The launch comes as business leaders and government officials emphasised the urgent need for economic growth and infrastructure development amid ongoing climate challenges facing the nation.

The new directory represents a comprehensive database of Pakistan’s business community, featuring detailed information on 36,500 LCCI members across five major business categories. The publication includes 5,315 manufacturers, 5,135 exporters, 9,011 importers, 17,072 traders, and 10,047 service providers, covering a diverse spectrum of industries ranging from agriculture and textiles to information technology and automotive sectors.

The directory encompassed multiple industries including agriculture and horticulture, automobiles, construction, building materials, chemicals, textiles, food and beverages, iron and steel, leather goods, IT and software, furniture and wood products, jewelry, dairy products, and livestock and fisheries.

Developed with modern business needs in mind, the directory features a classified and indexed format divided into six distinct sections: manufacturers, exporters, importers, indenters, traders, and services. Each section is alphabetically arranged with colored index pages for enhanced usability.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025