BML 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
BOP 16.58 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (10.02%)
CNERGY 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 93.02 Increased By ▲ 3.63 (4.06%)
DCL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.61%)
DGKC 209.22 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (0.84%)
FCCL 59.46 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (7.39%)
FFL 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.15%)
GCIL 28.44 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.17%)
HUBC 163.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.21%)
KEL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.07%)
KOSM 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.13%)
LOTCHEM 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
MLCF 104.83 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.09%)
NBP 153.50 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (3.42%)
PAEL 52.54 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (10.01%)
PIAHCLA 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.18%)
PIBTL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
POWER 17.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.41%)
PPL 179.12 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.02%)
PREMA 41.78 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (4.03%)
PRL 31.71 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.53%)
PTC 22.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
SNGP 114.92 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.29%)
SSGC 40.78 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.9%)
TELE 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
TREET 25.01 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.44%)
TRG 56.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.05%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 15,235 Increased By 150.4 (1%)
BR30 44,824 Increased By 812 (1.85%)
KSE100 149,971 Increased By 1353.3 (0.91%)
KSE30 45,655 Increased By 407.2 (0.9%)
Sep 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-02

UK stocks close slightly higher supported by precious metal miners

Reuters Published 02 Sep, 2025 06:12am

LONDON: London equities closed slightly higher on Monday, helped by precious metal miners and defence stocks, but losses in utilities kept gains in check.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed 0.1 percent higher, following its biggest weekly decline in almost five months on Friday. The domestically focussed mid-cap index rose 0.1 percent.

Defence stocks advanced after Norway said it had chosen Britain as its strategic partner for the acquisition of new frigates, in a deal worth some 10 billion pounds ($13.51 billion).

BAE Systems rose 1.9 percent, Babcock advanced 2.1 percent, while Rolls-Royce gained 2.8 percent.

Precious metal mining stocks gained 3.3 percent, tracking higher gold prices. Hochschild Mining rose 6.7 percent, Fresnillo and Endeavour Mining added 2.1 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively.

The FTSE 100 hit a record high in August, as global shares rallied on rising bets on a US rate cut in September, but at the end of the month registered four straight sessions of declines.

Heavyweight banking stocks, which fell on Friday after a think-tank recommended a new tax on lenders as a possible way for finance minister Rachel Reeves to raise revenue, rebounded slightly on the day with several analysts saying the sharp falls last week were overdone.

NatWest was up 1.2 percent and Barclays rose 1.9 percent.

On the flip side, utility stocks fell, with SSE down 3.1 percent, while National Grid and United Utilities fell 2.1 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.

Personal goods and industrial mining stocks also declined.

Among corporate updates, IT software developer Kainos jumped 22.5 percent, to top the mid-cap index, on an upbeat annual outlook.

Domino’s Pizza Group rose 8.8 percent on reaffirming its annual earnings forecast and launching a new share buyback.

A survey showed Britain’s manufacturers suffered a fresh setback in August with new orders dropping due to worries about trade tensions abroad and tax increases at home.

Meanwhile, a US appeals court ruled on Friday that most of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs are illegal, although it allowed them to remain in place until mid-October to permit further appeals.

FTSE 100 FTSE 100 index UK stocks

Comments

200 characters

UK stocks close slightly higher supported by precious metal miners

Aurangzeb advances Pakistan-China financial cooperation

RLNG allocation for domestic sector: Ogra advocates careful evaluation

‘Unprecedented’ rainfall paralyses life in Pakistan’s capital

August inflation cools to 3pc, flood impact looms

ECC approves Rs250m TSG for NSD

Pakistan highly vulnerable to natural disasters: World Bank

Return filing: Taxpayers to receive phone calls

Customs clears over 4,400 used cars in July

CCP urges govt to lift ban on setting up of new sugar mills

Investors must route trade via Shariah-compliant brokers: SECP

Read more stories