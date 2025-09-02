Selective buying on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

He also told that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,800 to Rs 16,000 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,400 to Rs 16,700 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,900 to Rs 16,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,200 per maund.

Around, 2400 bales of Tando Adam, 1400 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 16,100 to Rs 16, 200 per maund, 1200 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 16.100 per maund, 400 bales of khadro, 400 bales of Gupchanni were sold at Rs 16,000 per maund, 600 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs 16,700 per maund, 400 bales of Vinder and 200 bales of Lasbela were sold at Rs 16,100 per maund.

The spot rate remained at Rs 16,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 330 per kg.

