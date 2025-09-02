BML 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
BOP 16.58 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (10.02%)
CNERGY 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 93.02 Increased By ▲ 3.63 (4.06%)
DCL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.61%)
DGKC 209.22 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (0.84%)
FCCL 59.46 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (7.39%)
FFL 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.15%)
GCIL 28.44 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.17%)
HUBC 163.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.21%)
KEL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.07%)
KOSM 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.13%)
LOTCHEM 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
MLCF 104.83 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.09%)
NBP 153.50 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (3.42%)
PAEL 52.54 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (10.01%)
PIAHCLA 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.18%)
PIBTL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
POWER 17.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.41%)
PPL 179.12 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.02%)
PREMA 41.78 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (4.03%)
PRL 31.71 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.53%)
PTC 22.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
SNGP 114.92 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.29%)
SSGC 40.78 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.9%)
TELE 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
TREET 25.01 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.44%)
TRG 56.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.05%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 15,235 Increased By 150.4 (1%)
BR30 44,824 Increased By 812 (1.85%)
KSE100 149,971 Increased By 1353.3 (0.91%)
KSE30 45,655 Increased By 407.2 (0.9%)
Sep 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-02

Japanese rubber futures dip on China auto price war

Reuters Published 02 Sep, 2025 06:12am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures ended lower in daytime trade on Monday, weighed down by heavy price competition in top producer China’s automobile sector, though concerns over raw material shortages capped losses.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for February delivery was down 0.3 yen, or 0.1 percent, at 314.8 yen (USD2.14) per kg.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for January delivery gained 30 yuan, or 0.19percent, to 15,860 yuan (USD 2,217.28) per metric ton.

The most active October butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE climbed 40 yuan, or 0.34percent, to 11,895 yuan per metric ton.

Shares in BYD slipped on Monday after the EV manufacturer posted its first quarterly profit decline in over three years on intense price competition in China’s auto industry. Lower automobile prices, driven by fierce competition, exert downward pressure on rubber tyre prices.

Still, “concerns over raw material shortages and higher cup-lump prices following the recent rainy season supported sentiment, alongside a strong rally in Chinese equities and prospects of US Fed rate cuts,” Japan Exchange Group said in a report on Monday.

The dollar fell 0.04 percent against the yen to 146.98, extending its monthly decline of 2.5 percent against the Japanese currency in August.

A weaker currency makes yen-denominated assets more affordable to overseas buyers. Meanwhile, top rubber producer Thailand’s meteorological agency warned of heavy rains and accumulations that may cause flash floods and overflows from September 1-6.

rubber rubber price rubber rates

Comments

200 characters

Japanese rubber futures dip on China auto price war

Aurangzeb advances Pakistan-China financial cooperation

RLNG allocation for domestic sector: Ogra advocates careful evaluation

‘Unprecedented’ rainfall paralyses life in Pakistan’s capital

August inflation cools to 3pc, flood impact looms

ECC approves Rs250m TSG for NSD

Pakistan highly vulnerable to natural disasters: World Bank

Return filing: Taxpayers to receive phone calls

Customs clears over 4,400 used cars in July

CCP urges govt to lift ban on setting up of new sugar mills

Investors must route trade via Shariah-compliant brokers: SECP

Read more stories