BML 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
BOP 16.58 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (10.02%)
CNERGY 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 93.02 Increased By ▲ 3.63 (4.06%)
DCL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.61%)
DGKC 209.22 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (0.84%)
FCCL 59.46 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (7.39%)
FFL 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.15%)
GCIL 28.44 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.17%)
HUBC 163.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.21%)
KEL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.07%)
KOSM 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.13%)
LOTCHEM 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
MLCF 104.83 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.09%)
NBP 153.50 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (3.42%)
PAEL 52.54 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (10.01%)
PIAHCLA 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.18%)
PIBTL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
POWER 17.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.41%)
PPL 179.12 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.02%)
PREMA 41.78 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (4.03%)
PRL 31.71 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.53%)
PTC 22.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
SNGP 114.92 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.29%)
SSGC 40.78 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.9%)
TELE 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
TREET 25.01 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.44%)
TRG 56.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.05%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 15,235 Increased By 150.4 (1%)
BR30 44,824 Increased By 812 (1.85%)
KSE100 149,971 Increased By 1353.3 (0.91%)
KSE30 45,655 Increased By 407.2 (0.9%)
Sep 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-02

Iron ore futures lower on narrower steel margins

Reuters Published 02 Sep, 2025 06:12am

BEIJING: Iron ore futures slipped to their lowest levels in a week on Monday, hurt by shrinking steel margins and expectations of lower steel production ahead of a military parade in China.

The most-traded January iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daytime trade 2.67percent lower at 766 yuan (USD107.09) a metric ton. It hit its lowest since August 20 at 761 yuan earlier in the session.

By 0700 GMT, the benchmark October iron ore on the Singapore Exchange lost 2.05 percent to USD101.35 a ton, the weakest since August 25. Narrower steel margins, coupled with expectations of lower hot metal output, have put pressure on ore prices, broker Hongyuan Futures said. Analysts expect hot metal output, a gauge of iron ore demand, to fall sharply as steelmakers in Tangshan and other northern regions curb production to reduce air pollution ahead of a parade on September 3 to commemorate the end of World War Two.

iron ore iron ore rates Iron ore price

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore futures lower on narrower steel margins

Aurangzeb advances Pakistan-China financial cooperation

RLNG allocation for domestic sector: Ogra advocates careful evaluation

‘Unprecedented’ rainfall paralyses life in Pakistan’s capital

August inflation cools to 3pc, flood impact looms

ECC approves Rs250m TSG for NSD

Pakistan highly vulnerable to natural disasters: World Bank

Return filing: Taxpayers to receive phone calls

Customs clears over 4,400 used cars in July

CCP urges govt to lift ban on setting up of new sugar mills

Investors must route trade via Shariah-compliant brokers: SECP

Read more stories