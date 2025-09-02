BML 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
Sep 02, 2025

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 02 Sep, 2025 06:12am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 309,499 tonnes of cargo comprising 234,903 tonnes of import cargo and 74,596 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 234,903 tonnes comprised of 133,028 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 12,239 tonnes of B Bulk Cargo, 12,292 tonnes of Dap, & 77,344 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 74,596 tonnes comprised of,60,468 tonnes of Containerized Cargo,92 tonnes of B Bulk Cargo, 13,265 tonnes of Clinkers, 168 tonnes of Rice,& 603 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Around, 09 ships namely, Seaspan Satos, Pacific Advance, Al Jubail, Ts Keelung, Xing Shou Hai, Fiora, Folk Jubail, Cma Cgm Figaro, Wan Hai 626, & X-Press Bardsey, berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 06 ships namely, MT Shalamar, Oocl Jakarta, Bulk Bequia, Melbourne Bridge, Seaspan Santos, & Oriental Gerbera, sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of six ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a bulk cargo carrier ‘Sea Falcon’ is expected to sail on Monday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 109,275 tonnes, comprising 109,275 tonnes imports cargo was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 05 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of a containers ship ‘MSC Capri’ & three more ships, X-Press Salween, Seaspan Santos and Carl Schulte with container are expected to take berths at QICT respectively on Monday September 1, while two more container ships, GFS JUno and MSC Pratiti due to arrive at outer anchorage on Tuesday September 2nd, 2025

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

