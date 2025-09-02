BML 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
BOP 16.58 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (10.02%)
CNERGY 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 93.02 Increased By ▲ 3.63 (4.06%)
DCL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.61%)
DGKC 209.22 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (0.84%)
FCCL 59.46 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (7.39%)
FFL 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.15%)
GCIL 28.44 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.17%)
HUBC 163.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.21%)
KEL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.07%)
KOSM 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.13%)
LOTCHEM 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
MLCF 104.83 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.09%)
NBP 153.50 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (3.42%)
PAEL 52.54 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (10.01%)
PIAHCLA 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.18%)
PIBTL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
POWER 17.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.41%)
PPL 179.12 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.02%)
PREMA 41.78 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (4.03%)
PRL 31.71 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.53%)
PTC 22.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
SNGP 114.92 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.29%)
SSGC 40.78 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.9%)
TELE 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
TREET 25.01 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.44%)
TRG 56.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.05%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 15,235 Increased By 150.4 (1%)
BR30 44,824 Increased By 812 (1.85%)
KSE100 149,971 Increased By 1353.3 (0.91%)
KSE30 45,655 Increased By 407.2 (0.9%)
Sep 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-09-02

UBG underscores need for reducing interest rate to 6pc

Recorder Report Published 02 Sep, 2025 06:12am

LAHORE: S M Tanveer, Patron-in-Chief UBG, has demanded drop in the interest rate to 6 percent after a significant drop in Consumer Price Index (CPI) to a remarkable low of 3 percent in August 2025.

He said this development has sparked widespread calls for a reduction in interest rates, with business leaders and economists arguing that the current rates are no longer justified.

With inflation under control, he stressed, the State Bank of Pakistan’s decision to maintain an interest rate of 11 percent has come under scrutiny. He further argued that the wide real interest rate gap is choking industrial and economic growth. According to S M Tanveer maintaining interest rate of 11 percent is no longer economically justified. The real interest rate gap has become perilously wide, stifling industrial and economic growth.

He said a reduction in interest rates to at least 6 percent could have numerous benefits for the economy for reviving industrial growth, supporting job creation, boosting export competitiveness, reducing government debt burden, and encouraging investment and business confidence.

Tanveer has urged the State Bank of Pakistan to take immediate action to reduce the interest rate. “We demand that the State Bank of Pakistan takes immediate action to reduce the interest rate to at least 6 percent,” he said.

“This move will not only revive industrial growth and support job creation but also boost export competitiveness, reduce the government’s substantial debt burden of over Rs 3.5 trillion, and encourage investment and business confidence.”

Tanveer has also called on Chambers of Commerce, Trade Associations, and business leaders across Pakistan to stand united and demand a growth-oriented and rational economic policy. “Let us raise a strong, collective voice to demand a growth-oriented, rational economic policy — one that supports the people, strengthens our businesses, and leads Pakistan to a prosperous future,” he said.

As the country celebrates this economic milestone, he said, the question remains whether the government and the State Bank of Pakistan will heed the calls for a reduction in interest rates. He said the eyes of the business community and the nation are fixed on the policymakers, expecting them to make decisions that will drive economic growth and development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

UBG SM Tanveer

Comments

200 characters

UBG underscores need for reducing interest rate to 6pc

Aurangzeb advances Pakistan-China financial cooperation

RLNG allocation for domestic sector: Ogra advocates careful evaluation

‘Unprecedented’ rainfall paralyses life in Pakistan’s capital

August inflation cools to 3pc, flood impact looms

ECC approves Rs250m TSG for NSD

Pakistan highly vulnerable to natural disasters: World Bank

Return filing: Taxpayers to receive phone calls

Customs clears over 4,400 used cars in July

CCP urges govt to lift ban on setting up of new sugar mills

Investors must route trade via Shariah-compliant brokers: SECP

Read more stories