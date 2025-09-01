Asif Ali retires from international cricket

Pakistan middle-order batter Asif Ali on Monday announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect, bringing an end to a five-year career with the national team.

The 33-year-old cricketer announced a post on Instagram, saying he would continue playing franchise and domestic league cricket worldwide.

“Today, I announce my retirement from international cricket,” Asif wrote. “Alhamdulillah, wearing the Pakistan jersey has been the greatest honour of my life and serving my country on the cricket field has been my proudest chapter.”

He thanked his fans, teammates, and coaches for their support, also recalling the difficult phase of losing his daughter during the 2019 World Cup. “Your strength carried me forward,” he added, expressing gratitude to his family and friends.

Asif Ali represented Pakistan in 58 T20 Internationals and 21 One-Day Internationals between 2018 and 2023. His last appearance was during the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, where he played against Bangladesh.

He is best remembered for his match-winning cameo against Afghanistan in the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, when he smashed four sixes in the 19th over off Karim Janat to seal victory for Pakistan in a tense chase.

He also played a vital role in Pakistan’s win against New Zealand in the same tournament with a quickfire 27 off 12 balls.

While bidding farewell to the international stage, Asif said he looked forward to continuing his cricket journey in leagues across the world.