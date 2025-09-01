BML 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
BOP 16.58 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (10.02%)
CNERGY 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 93.02 Increased By ▲ 3.63 (4.06%)
DCL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.61%)
DGKC 209.22 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (0.84%)
FCCL 59.46 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (7.39%)
FFL 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.15%)
GCIL 28.44 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.17%)
HUBC 163.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.21%)
KEL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.07%)
KOSM 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.13%)
LOTCHEM 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
MLCF 104.83 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.09%)
NBP 153.50 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (3.42%)
PAEL 52.54 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (10.01%)
PIAHCLA 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.18%)
PIBTL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
POWER 17.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.41%)
PPL 179.12 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.02%)
PREMA 41.78 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (4.03%)
PRL 31.71 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.53%)
PTC 22.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
SNGP 114.92 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.29%)
SSGC 40.78 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.9%)
TELE 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
TREET 25.01 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.44%)
TRG 56.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.05%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 15,235 Increased By 150.4 (1%)
BR30 44,824 Increased By 812 (1.85%)
KSE100 149,971 Increased By 1353.3 (0.91%)
KSE30 45,655 Increased By 407.2 (0.9%)
Sep 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian equity benchmarks snap 3-session losing run on upbeat auto sales, GDP data

Reuters Published 01 Sep, 2025 05:26pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s equity benchmarks closed higher on Monday following three straight sessions of losses, as higher monthly sales lifted automobile stocks while better-than-expected economic growth data boosted overall sentiment.

The Nifty 50 rose 0.81% to 24,625.05 and the BSE Sensex added 0.70% to 80,364.49. Both the benchmark indexes had fallen around 2.2% in the last three sessions.

Auto stocks soared 2.8% and the index was the top sectoral gainer. The top five Nifty gainers were also auto companies. Bajaj Auto rose 3.9% and topped the charts, while TVS Motor Company hit a record high.

The broader consumption-driven stocks also surged, ahead of a Goods and Services Tax (GST) council meeting later this week to discuss tax cuts.

Indian stock benchmarks extend losses on US tariff blow

Consumer durables and consumption gained 2.1% and 1.2%, respectively.

Also helping sentiment was a U.S. court ruling that most of President Donald Trump’s tariffs were illegal. The court allowed the tariffs to remain in effect until October 14, giving the administration time to file an appeal before the Supreme Court.

India’s GDP data and U.S. court ruling on Trump’s tariffs, coupled with hopes of GST rationalisation, have led to some positivity on the Street after a few sessions, said Sunny Agrawal, head of fundamental equity research at SBICAPS Securities.

“The investors are gung-ho on (the) consumption theme as it is backed by festive season, good monsoon and GST rationalisation hopes,” Agrawal said.

Fifteen of the 16 major sectors advanced in a broad-based rally. The broader more domestically focused mid-caps and small-caps gained 2% and 1.6%, respectively.

IT stocks jumped 1.6% after in-line U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditures data kept alive hopes of a Federal Reserve rate cut in September.

CLSA expects 75 basis points of cuts over the next 1–1.5 years, which could lift valuation multiples of Indian IT firms by 10–15%, as they derive a significant share of revenue from the world’s largest economy.

Indian stock Indian equity

Comments

200 characters

Indian equity benchmarks snap 3-session losing run on upbeat auto sales, GDP data

Sindh ready to handle water flows up to 1.1mn cusecs: Murad Shah

MI-17 training helicopter crash kills five including two majors: ISPR

Gold sets new all-time high in Pakistan as global rates rise

Ayaz Sadiq rejects SIC lawmakers’ resignations from NA committees

India’s release of water may trigger ‘exceptionally high floods’ in Sutlej, Ravi, Chenab

Inflation in Pakistan clocks in at 3% in August 2025

Pakistani rupee sees 17th consecutive gain against US dollar

Earthquake in Afghanistan kills 800, injures 2,800

Positive sentiments return, KSE-100 settles near 150,000

Pakistan respects all international, bilateral treaties, expect same from SCO members: PM Shehbaz

Read more stories