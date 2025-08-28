BML 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (9.83%)
BOP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
CNERGY 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
CPHL 88.57 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.45%)
DCL 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.71%)
DGKC 188.61 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (1.73%)
FCCL 51.07 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.49%)
FFL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.66%)
GCIL 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.8%)
HUBC 162.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.83%)
KEL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.82%)
KOSM 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
LOTCHEM 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
MLCF 95.86 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.82%)
NBP 149.03 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.32%)
PAEL 46.83 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (3.93%)
PIAHCLA 19.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
PIBTL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (10.05%)
POWER 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.6%)
PPL 177.54 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.49%)
PREMA 40.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
PRL 30.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.19%)
PTC 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.56%)
SNGP 115.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.4%)
SSGC 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-4.52%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.75%)
TPLP 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.18%)
TREET 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
TRG 57.22 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (2.4%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.7%)
BR100 14,972 Decreased By -87.2 (-0.58%)
BR30 43,025 Increased By 0.6 (0%)
KSE100 147,344 Decreased By -1417 (-0.95%)
KSE30 44,877 Decreased By -314.2 (-0.7%)
Markets

Indian stock benchmarks extend losses on US tariff blow

Reuters Published August 28, 2025
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s equity benchmarks fell for a second straight session on Thursday, pressured by mounting concerns about the impact of U.S. tariffs on Indian goods, a day after punitive duties went into effect.

The Nifty 50 lost 0.85% to 24,500.9 points and the BSE Sensex shed 0.87% to 80,080.57. They have dropped about 2% in two sessions, with markets closed on Wednesday.

Small-caps and mid-caps declined 1.5% and 1.3%, respectively, while fifteen of 16 major sectors logged losses.

On Wednesday, the United States enforced an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods, including garments, footwear and jewellery, taking total duties as high as 50%.

Exporter groups estimate that nearly 55% of India’s $87 billion in merchandise shipments to the U.S. could be affected, while benefiting rivals including Vietnam, Bangladesh and China.

“Domestic markets could remain under pressure as foreign portfolio investors’ equity inflows into India may be impacted,” said Pankaj Chhaochcharia and Dhirendra Tiwari, analysts at Antique Stock Broking.

India’s stock benchmarks set to open lower as punitive US duties take effect

FPIs have sold $2.66 billion of Indian shares in August, the highest since February, as U.S. tariff worries and muted earnings season weighed on sentiment.

The tariffs have triggered a sharp sell-off and are likely to keep markets under pressure as they are a challenge to India’s export-oriented sectors, particularly those that are labor-intensive and have a high U.S. dependency, said Santosh Meena, head of research at Swastika Investmart.

The heaviest stocks in the benchmarks, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, dropped 1.6% and 1.2%, respectively.

Among individual stocks, Interglobe Aviation, which operates budget carrier IndiGo, fell 5.3% on reports of the co-founder’s discounted stake sale.

Ola Electric Mobility jumped 7.9%, extending gains for the second session after its Gen 3 scooters received compliance certification under a government scheme.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex BSE Indian stocks Indian equity NSE

