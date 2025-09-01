BML 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
BOP 16.58 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (10.02%)
CNERGY 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
CPHL 90.34 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.06%)
DCL 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
DGKC 208.35 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.42%)
FCCL 55.95 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.05%)
FFL 17.14 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.21%)
GCIL 28.56 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.6%)
HUBC 165.00 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.44%)
KEL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.26%)
KOSM 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.37%)
LOTCHEM 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
MLCF 101.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.86%)
NBP 152.50 Increased By ▲ 4.07 (2.74%)
PAEL 51.90 Increased By ▲ 4.14 (8.67%)
PIAHCLA 19.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.82%)
PIBTL 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.5%)
POWER 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.88%)
PPL 178.22 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.51%)
PREMA 42.16 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.98%)
PRL 31.76 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.69%)
PTC 22.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
SNGP 115.45 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.75%)
SSGC 40.85 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.07%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.36%)
TPLP 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.24%)
TREET 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.66%)
TRG 56.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 15,211 Increased By 126.7 (0.84%)
BR30 44,521 Increased By 508.8 (1.16%)
KSE100 149,535 Increased By 917.1 (0.62%)
KSE30 45,515 Increased By 266.9 (0.59%)
ECB’s Lagarde warns of risk to world economy via Trump interference on Fed

Reuters Published 01 Sep, 2025 12:38pm

PARIS: Steps by US President Donald Trump to remove Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell or Fed governor Lisa Cook would represent a “very serious danger for the US economy and the world economy”, said European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde on Monday.

Trump has repeatedly attacked the Fed’s chair, Jerome Powell, for not cutting the short-term interest rate and threatened to fire him. Trump is also attempting to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook.

“If U.S. monetary policy were no longer independent and instead dependent on the dictates of this or that person, then I believe that the effect on the balance of the American economy could, as a result of the effects this would have around the world, be very worrying, because it is the largest economy in the world,” Lagarde told Radio Classique.

Lagarde also told Radio Classique that a ruling on Friday by a U.S. appeals court that most of Donald Trump’s tariffs were illegal were adding a “further layer of uncertainty” to the global economic outlook.

