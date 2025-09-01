BML 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
BOP 16.58 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (10.02%)
CNERGY 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.66%)
CPHL 90.35 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.07%)
DCL 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
DGKC 207.70 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.11%)
FCCL 56.02 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.17%)
FFL 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.15%)
GCIL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.71%)
HUBC 164.71 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.27%)
KEL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.07%)
KOSM 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.37%)
LOTCHEM 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
MLCF 101.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.86%)
NBP 152.41 Increased By ▲ 3.98 (2.68%)
PAEL 51.80 Increased By ▲ 4.04 (8.46%)
PIAHCLA 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.92%)
PIBTL 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.74%)
POWER 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.88%)
PPL 178.25 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.53%)
PREMA 42.15 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.96%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.82%)
PTC 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SNGP 115.45 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.75%)
SSGC 40.85 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.07%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TPLP 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.53%)
TREET 24.32 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.53%)
TRG 56.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 15,211 Increased By 126.7 (0.84%)
BR30 44,521 Increased By 508.8 (1.16%)
KSE100 149,558 Increased By 939.8 (0.63%)
KSE30 45,524 Increased By 276.6 (0.61%)
Markets

Banks, miner drag Australian shares lower

Reuters Published 01 Sep, 2025 11:48am

Australian shares fell on Monday, dragged down by losses in heavyweight banks and miners, while technology stocks also declined in line with a sharp sell-off among its US peers.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.4% to 8,939.7 points by 0107 GMT.

It had ended Friday 0.1% lower.

The benchmark index marked its best August since 2009, gaining nearly 2.6% last month, as a wave of upbeat earnings propelled several stocks to record highs, driving broad-based gains across sectors.

Heavyweight miners fell 0.2% after an official survey showed that China’s manufacturing activity shrank for a fifth straight month in August.

China is Australia’s largest export market and a dwindling manufacturing sector points to weaker demand for raw materials used in industrial production. Sector major BHP Group lost 1%, while iron ore miner Rio Tinto shed 1.2%.

Technology stocks dropped nearly 2%, tracking a major sell-offon Wall Street’s tech-heavy Nasdaq on Friday.

ASX-listed Xero retreated 2%, while WiseTech Global slipped 3%.

Continuing the trend, health stocks eased 0.2%. Energy firms dipped 0.6% on the back of lower oil prices.

Woodside Energy was down 1%.

Rate-sensitive financials fell 0.2%, with three of the “Big Four” lenders losing between 0.2% and 0.6%.

However, ANZ Group rose 0.2%.

Gold stocks advanced 3% to its highest since June 16 as bullion soared after US inflation data reinforced hopes that the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates this month.

In corporate news, RPMGlobal scaled a record peak after receiving a takeover offer from the world’s largest construction company, Caterpillar, which valued the mining software firm at A$1.12 billion ($727.8 million).

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index traded largely flat at 12,935 points.

Australian shares

