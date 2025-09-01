BML 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
BOP 16.58 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (10.02%)
CNERGY 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
CPHL 90.39 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.12%)
DCL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
DGKC 207.98 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.25%)
FCCL 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.32%)
FFL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.97%)
GCIL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.71%)
HUBC 164.60 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.2%)
KEL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.26%)
KOSM 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.07%)
LOTCHEM 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
MLCF 101.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.71%)
NBP 152.75 Increased By ▲ 4.32 (2.91%)
PAEL 51.88 Increased By ▲ 4.12 (8.63%)
PIAHCLA 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.92%)
PIBTL 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.5%)
POWER 17.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1%)
PPL 178.20 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.5%)
PREMA 42.18 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (5.03%)
PRL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (4.15%)
PTC 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
SNGP 115.30 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.62%)
SSGC 40.87 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.12%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.24%)
TPLP 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.85%)
TREET 24.32 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.53%)
TRG 56.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 15,213 Increased By 128.1 (0.85%)
BR30 44,521 Increased By 508.8 (1.16%)
KSE100 149,565 Increased By 947.5 (0.64%)
KSE30 45,523 Increased By 275.2 (0.61%)
Sep 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance SEARL (The Searle Company Limited) 112.40 Increased By ▲ 2.15%

SEARL wins DRAP nod for Denosumab injections in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 01 Sep, 2025 10:09am

The Searle Company Limited (SEARL) has secured approval from the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) to market and sell Denosumab injections, a biosimilar drug used in osteoporosis and oncology care, marking a key expansion in its pharmaceutical portfolio.

The listed pharma shared this development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

“It is hereby informed that the company has successfully obtained registration of Denosumab injections 120mg and 60mg (biosimilar drugs) from the DRAP,” read the notice.

As the product registration holder in Pakistan, SEARL has been granted rights under a license agreement by Mabwell Pharmaceuticals, China (the manufacturer), to market and sell these biosimilar drugs in Pakistan.

The pharmaceutical shared that Denosumab is a monoclonal antibody and is to be used for the management of osteoporosis (60mg) and oncology care (120mg).

“We are pleased to inform that the company is now preparing for the commercial launch of Denosumab injections in Pakistan, marking a significant milestone in expanding its product portfolio.

“This development reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing its product offerings and strengthening its business, thereby improving the quality of its earnings and creating greater value for shareholders,” it added.

SEARL was incorporated in Pakistan as a private limited company in 1965 and was later converted into a public limited company. The principal activity of the company is the manufacturing and sale of pharmaceutical, consumer health and nutritional products. SEARL is a subsidiary of International Brands (Private) Limited.

International Brands (Private) Limited is the parent company of SEARL and holds 50.25% of its outstanding shares.

Earlier in July, SEARL announced the appointment of Tahir Ahmed as the Chief Executive Officer.

DRAP psx companies pharma industry SEARL The Searle Company Limited PSX notice PSX notices biosimilar drug Denosumab

Comments

200 characters

SEARL wins DRAP nod for Denosumab injections in Pakistan

Afghanistan earthquake kills 622 with more than 1,500 injured

Positive sentiments return, KSE-100 gains over 1,200 points

Pakistan respects all international, bilateral treaties, expect same from SCO members: PM Shehbaz

Pakistan government helicopter crash kills five: police

Pakistan eyes stronger capital market ties with China, says Aurangzeb

Floods likely to pull Pakistan’s GDP growth down

PM Shehbaz, Iranian President Pezeshkian review bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

ADB reaffirms its support to Pakistan

Oil holds in tight range as rising output offsets Russia supply disruptions

Read more stories