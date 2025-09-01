Prime Minister of Pakistan heaps praise on Chinese President Xi’s vision

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that all the endeavours and initiatives of the incumbent Government in Pakistan are closely aligned with President Xi Jinping’s vision and philosophy, which were anchored in the progress and prosperity of the Chinese nation.

Addressing students and faculty members of Tianjin University, the prime minister urged the Pakistani students currently studying there to gain the latest knowledge and technology with sheer commitment and hard work and utilise their expertise in Pakistan for the welfare, progress and prosperity of their people.

In his address broadcast on national TV channels, the prime minister expressed his satisfaction that more than 200 students from various parts of Pakistan were getting an education in Tianjin University.

He said that it was an opportunity for them to be in a country and in such a university which was regarded as ‘a cradle of great learning.’ Terming students as ambassadors of Pakistan, he expressed the optimism that, owing to their hard work, dedication and commitment to equip themselves with the latest knowledge and technology, they would return to Pakistan as architects for their future. “Above all, you are the torch bearers of Pakistan-China friendship.”

The prime minister opined that at Tianjin University, which was considered a cradle for learning, the students would become great experts and serve as helping hands not only in China’s wonderful progress but also for the well-being and progress of Pakistan.

About the Pak-China time-tested friendship, he said it was built by their elder generations through unwavering commitment, honesty and unbelievable sincerity, thus laying the foundation of a friendship to stand on pillars of mutual trust.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif further said that the enduring friendship between the two nations not only stood the tests of time but faced enormous challenges of history. “It withstands owing to commitment and clear vision in our minds; together to find a shared destiny,” he said, adding that all the designs to keep these two great friendly countries were defeated by their united actions and clear understanding.

He said the friendship between the two nations would last forever, no matter what challenges came in their way. The prime minister further shared that Pak-China bilateral ties were as old as the Silk Road, and as profound as the religious ties between Gandhara, Taxila and Beijing.

He enumerated the historical facts that forged stronger ties; including Pakistan being the first Muslim country to recognise the People’s Republic of China; about sixty years ago, PIA’s first direct flight took off from Karachi to Beijing.

While the Karakorum Highway, which was China’s earlier and boldest initiative with a foreign country, besides, Pakistan was the last country to receive late Mao, he said, adding these unique milestones of friendship bound them together and carried significant and important messages for all and sundry.

The prime minister also recited a verse from Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s poetry in which he foresaw the great potential of the Chinese people to transform the country into one of the most developed countries in the world.

The prime minister lauded that owing to their hard work, sincerity and untiring efforts, the Chinese leadership and its people had transformed the country into the second largest economy and military powerhouse in the world, adding that Pakistan felt pride over the achievement of its friend.

He also mentioned that taking 800 million people out of poverty had been the most towering achievement of China, and all this was made possible due to the historic transformation by the visionary leadership of President Xi, adding that President Xi’s commitment to the welfare of his people and building a shared destiny and future had inspired the entire world.

The prime minister said the Chinese leadership had inspiring strategic long-term planning for the progress of the country while keeping the welfare of its people at heart.

President Xi’s visionary leadership conveyed to the entire globe that long-lasting friendship could be achieved through multilateralism and not through unilateralism, while shared progress and prosperity could be conceived through joint teams’ work and not through exclusive rights, he added.

It had become a cardinal principle emulated throughout the world, he said, adding that Pakistan fully supported President Xi’s philosophy and vision.

The prime minister said the incumbent government in Pakistan was also committed to eradicating corruption and poverty and expressed satisfaction that during the current tenure of his government, not a single corruption case had emerged.

Citing China’s rapid strides, he said all this was achieved not through sermons but by shedding sweat and blood. “We have a shared destiny with China and should learn from the knowledge imparted by the Chinese universities to bring economic, agricultural prosperity to the people of Pakistan,” he opined.

The prime minister said that about 60per cent of the population in Pakistan comprised a youth bulge ‘which is a huge challenge’ and stressed that they should reap the demographic dividends to unlock this potential and, in collaboration with China, they should chart new horizons.

About the government’s initiatives, he said they had sent 1,000 agriculture graduates from Pakistan to China to learn modern techniques. Moreover, about 30,000 students from Pakistan have been getting education and training in China. He also termed the vocational training as critical in building and training the youth in different parts of Pakistan.

The prime minister also fondly recalled his memories of his visit to the university in 2017.