Eckert assumes role of US CG Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The United States has posted Tom Eckert as new Consul General in Peshawar. Consul General Eckert, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, has served in the Department of State since 2003.

He was most recently in Cyprus, where he served as the Senior Regional Security Officer and temporary Chargé d’Affairs. He had served two tours in Baghdad, Iraq, and his other diplomatic postings included Afghanistan, Gabon, Vietnam, and Burma.

CG Eckert looking forward to working closely with officials, entrepreneurs, students, and community leaders across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to strengthen our partnerships and help create economic opportunities.

