Awareness session titled ‘Listing in PSX and Exploring Capital Market’ held

Amjad Ali Shah Published 01 Sep, 2025 05:57am

PESHAWAR: An awareness session on “Listing in PSX and Exploring Capital Market”, aimed at shedding light on the significance of stock exchange listings for businesses.

The session was organized by the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with the regional office of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) here.

A detailed presentation was given by representatives of PSX whereby the participants, many of whom were owners of family businesses, were apprised about the benefits of raising capital for expansion and growth of their company in today’s competitive environment through the Stock Exchange.

The awareness session, chaired by SCCI president Fazal Moqeem Khan, attended by a large number of members of the chamber, traders, manufacturers and importers, along with PSX, KPEZDMC officials.

Ahmad Abbas, Chief Listings Officer, Pakistan Stock Exchange during the session elaborated on PSX’s initiatives to educate the masses about the benefits of stock exchange listings and streamline the enlistment process. He emphasized the role of listed companies in diversifying experiences and providing valuable advice to shareholders.

Abbas also highlighted the expedited enlistment process, which facilitates local companies in gaining international recognition and enhancing their profiles.

Senior officials urged KP businesses and investors to get listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) to raise equity for business expansion in domestic and international markets, enhance the market capitalisation of the companies, and increase the visibility of the brands across the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

