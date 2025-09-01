BML 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.75%)
Omar Ayub’s office locked on orders of NA Speaker

Published September 1, 2025 Updated September 1, 2025 07:33am

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Secretariat sparked controversy on Saturday as it locked the chamber of the opposition leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub and reassigned all staff members working there.

This action follows Ayub’s disqualification on August 7 by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over his alleged involvement in the May 9 riots.

Ayub’s legal team has challenged the local court’s decision in the Peshawar High Court (PHC), which has issued a stay order halting the appointment of a new opposition leader in the National Assembly untill a ruling is made.

The closure of Ayub’s office and the reassignment of his staff come about a month after his ousting as opposition leader, raising concerns among opposition parties that the government may be attempting to further diminish their influence in the National Assembly.

Sources within the National Assembly Secretariat confirmed that the office was locked on the orders of NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, although no official statement has been issued by the Speaker’s office explaining the decision.

The move has prompted allegations from opposition figures, who argue that the government is systematically undermining their parliamentary authority amidst growing political instability.

Critics view the closure as part of a broader strategy to limit the opposition’s legislative capacity, which they say could signal a further erosion of political freedoms in the country. The National Assembly Secretariat declined to comment on the matter, particularly with the House set to meet on Monday at 5pm.

