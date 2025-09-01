IESCO CEO pays surprise visits to customer, complaint offices

ISLAMABAD: Chief Executive Officer of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Engineer Ch Khalid Mahmood, accompanied by senior management, conducted surprise visits to various Customer Facilitation Centres and Complaint Offices across the IESCO region. During these visits, he met directly with consumers, reviewed their concerns, and monitored the quality of services being delivered by IESCO field formations

Speaking on the occasion, the CEO reaffirmed that there will be no compromise on providing timely and quality services to our valued consumers. Our top priority is to win their trust by ensuring transparency, efficiency, and consumer-friendly facilities

He further acknowledged the vision and support of IESCO’s Chairman, Dr. Tahir Masood, and other Board of Directors, noting their positive and consumer-centric approach. He said their guidance has been instrumental in steering IESCO toward innovation and improved service delivery.

