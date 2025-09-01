Technical education: Dar for increased collaboration with China

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has emphasised on strengthening technical and vocational education, and training collaboration between Pakistan and China to create opportunities for sustainable economic growth.

He expressed these views during his visit to the Luban Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in Tianjin, China, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

The DPM noted that this cooperation not only enhances Pakistan’s human capital but also contributes to the broader Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

