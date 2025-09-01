Sindh governor heaps praise on skills of Pakistan’s young IT experts

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has said that just as Pakistan’s armed forces shot down Indian aircraft on May 10, in the same way Pakistan’s young IT experts will bring down India’s IT exports.

He announced that those students who could not secure admission today due to limited seating capacity at the Saylani Welfare Trust’s Mega IT Examination would be accommodated in the IT program at Governor House.

He was addressing the participants at the Mega IT Exam organised by Saylani at Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium (Hockey Club of Pakistan) on Sunday.

More than 10,000 students appeared in the test, while over 19,000 had registered online.

The ceremony was also addressed by Saylani Welfare’s founder and Chairman Maulana Bashir Farooq Qadri, Head of Saylani Education Department Afzal Chamdia, noted businessman Hamza Tabani, Aslam Sheikh, Saylani COO Muhammad Ghazal, among others.

Governor Tessori announced a lucky draw for 24 Dubai air tickets for youth and also presented an Umrah ticket to a female student as a special prize. He mingled with the young participants, encouraging them. He said: “the doors of Governor House are always open for youth aspiring to acquire IT education. Our utmost effort is to help young people stand on their own feet, and we will extend every possible support.”

The Governor urged the youth to stay away from gutka, mawa, and time-wasting habits, emphasising that they should support the mission started by Maulana Bashir Farooqi. “When our youth begin to think big, they will produce names greater than Bill Gates,” he remarked. He also advised the audience to hold gatherings of Meelad-e-Mustafa at their homes.

Governor Tessori further announced that students will be sent to participate in the world’s largest IT exhibition, GITEX, in Dubai next month, coinciding with 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal. He assured that IT experts groomed under the Governor House program would secure high paying jobs, with American companies offering them salaries worth hundreds of thousands of rupees per month.

Earlier, Saylani’s founder Maulana Bashir Farooq Qadri, in his address, said that Saylani had disproved the misconception that children receiving free education cannot achieve prominence. “The Holy Prophet (PBUH) emphasised the pursuit of education and skills, and we are following that Sunnah. Our mission is to educate one million youth in IT and to raise Pakistan’s IT exports to 100 billion dollars.”

