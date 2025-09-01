BML 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.75%)
BOP 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.68%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.44%)
CPHL 89.39 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.93%)
DCL 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.74%)
DGKC 207.47 Increased By ▲ 18.86 (10%)
FCCL 55.37 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (8.42%)
FFL 16.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GCIL 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.19%)
HUBC 164.27 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.87%)
KEL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.9%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
LOTCHEM 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.62%)
MLCF 102.68 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (7.11%)
NBP 148.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.4%)
PAEL 47.76 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.99%)
PIAHCLA 19.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.18%)
POWER 17.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.92%)
PPL 177.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.13%)
PREMA 40.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.83%)
PRL 30.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.79%)
PTC 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
SNGP 114.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.49%)
SSGC 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.55%)
TREET 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
TRG 57.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 15,080 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.03%)
BR30 43,927 Decreased By -85.2 (-0.19%)
KSE100 148,618 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 45,248 No Change 0 (0%)
Markets Print 2025-09-01

FTSE 100 posts biggest weekly decline in 5 months

Reuters Published 01 Sep, 2025 05:57am

LONDON: London equities fell on Friday, dragged down by heavyweight banking stocks after a think-tank recommended a new tax on lenders as a possible way for finance minister Rachel Reeves to raise revenue.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed 0.3 percent lower, down for a fourth consecutive day and posting its biggest weekly decline in almost five months.

The Institute for Public Policy Research said Reeves should use her autumn budget to tax banks on the billions of pounds they receive in interest from the Bank of England on reserves held at the central bank.

“The UK stock market ended the week on a sour note amid suggestions that the government could help to fill its fiscal hole with a new tax on the banking sector,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

“Some of the biggest names in the FTSE 100 are lenders so if they’re out of favour...it acts as a drag on the whole UK blue-chip index.”

Banking stocks retreated 1.9 percent, the worst performing sector. NatWest and Lloyds were down 4.8 percent and 3.4 percent, respectively, while Barclays lost 2.2 percent.

Precious metal mining stocks offered some support, however, gaining almost 2 percent as they tracked higher gold prices. Hochschild Mining, Fresnillo and Endeavour Mining all added between 1.8 percent and 3 percent.

The domestically-focussed midcap index was down 0.6 percent on the day, and marked its first monthly loss in five months.

Luxury fashion group Burberry fell 2.4 percent, weighing on the midcap personal goods index. Watches of Switzerland was down 2 percent.

Financial Services company JTC was the midcap’s biggest gainer, up 17.8 percent, after British private equity firm Permira said it had approached the firm with a takeover proposal.

The FTSE 100 touched a record high last week, as global shares rallied after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled a possible interest rate cut for the central bank’s September meeting. However, concerns over the Fed’s independence have pressured markets this week.

