BML 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.75%)
BOP 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.68%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.44%)
CPHL 89.39 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.93%)
DCL 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.74%)
DGKC 207.47 Increased By ▲ 18.86 (10%)
FCCL 55.37 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (8.42%)
FFL 16.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GCIL 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.19%)
HUBC 164.27 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.87%)
KEL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.9%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
LOTCHEM 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.62%)
MLCF 102.68 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (7.11%)
NBP 148.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.4%)
PAEL 47.76 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.99%)
PIAHCLA 19.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.18%)
POWER 17.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.92%)
PPL 177.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.13%)
PREMA 40.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.83%)
PRL 30.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.79%)
PTC 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
SNGP 114.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.49%)
SSGC 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.55%)
TREET 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
TRG 57.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 15,085 Increased By 112.5 (0.75%)
BR30 44,012 Increased By 987.7 (2.3%)
KSE100 148,618 Increased By 1274.3 (0.86%)
KSE30 45,248 Increased By 370.7 (0.83%)
Aug 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz seeks expansion of Pakistan-China partnership to deal with natural calamities

  • Premier lauds China’s high-tech disaster management tools, says they can greatly help Pakistan
BR Web Desk Published August 31, 2025 Updated August 31, 2025 04:50pm
Photo: PMO
Photo: PMO

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has appreciated China’s use of modern technology and techniques to deal with the natural calamities, saying that it will also prove to be very helpful in Pakistan.

He expressed these views during his visit to the National Facility for Earthquake Engineering Simulation of Tianjin University in China on Sunday, the PM Office said in a statement.

The prime minister expressed the confidence that, by benefiting from Chinese expertise, Pakistan will be able to take effective preventive measures and make strategies to deal with natural disasters in the future.

PM Shehbaz directed that projects such as the International Medical Centre and the China-Pakistan Joint Lab in Pakistan should be made more active and the partnership between both the countries should be further expanded to deal with natural calamities.

Photo: PMO
Photo: PMO

He said efforts are afoot at the national level to cope with the recent flood situation in Pakistan, while aid has been sent to the flood-affected areas.

PDMA warns of urban flooding in Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat

“The convoys of additional relief supplies have been dispatched by the federal government for the flood affected families in Narowal, Sialkot, Wazirabad, Hafizabad, Chiniot and Jhang,” he said, adding that the relief aid will be handed over to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab.

In view of the flood situation in the country, the prime minister directed the NDMA to remain in touch with the Punjab government and provide full support to the provincial disaster management authorities.

Premier Shehbaz reaffirmed the government’s commitment that relief activities will continue for the flood-affected families.

During the visit, the PM was briefed on disaster management and rescue technologies, including newly developed medical rescue vehicles at the National Earthquake Simulation Center.

He was also briefed on the latest technology developed regarding precautionary measures for natural disasters.

The prime minister was informed that several projects are being executed with mutual cooperation of China and Pakistan in this regard.

He was informed that several projects already exist in this regard and work is also underway on a number of projects with bilateral cooperation. These projects include the China-Pakistan Joint Lab for Disaster and Emergency Medicine, built under the Belt and Road Initiative, the International Medical Cooperation Center, and the China-Pakistan Friendship Hospital.

Comments

200 characters

PM Shehbaz seeks expansion of Pakistan-China partnership to deal with natural calamities

Construction of Dedicated Freight Corridor Pipri attracts foreign direct investment

Petitions against President’s order: FBR files written statement before Senate panel

PDMA warns of urban flooding in Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat

President clears Petroleum (Amend) Bill

Russia’s Putin arrives in China’s Tianjin for security summit

China’s Xi meets India’s Modi in Tianjin

President approves revision in composition of 11th NFC

World Bank approves restructuring of Punjab’s PRIDE project

US export approval: Seafood industry set for growth: minister

Read more stories