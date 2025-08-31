BML 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.75%)
BOP 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.68%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.44%)
CPHL 89.39 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.93%)
DCL 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.74%)
DGKC 207.47 Increased By ▲ 18.86 (10%)
FCCL 55.37 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (8.42%)
FFL 16.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GCIL 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.19%)
HUBC 164.27 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.87%)
KEL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.9%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
LOTCHEM 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.62%)
MLCF 102.68 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (7.11%)
NBP 148.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.4%)
PAEL 47.76 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.99%)
PIAHCLA 19.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.18%)
POWER 17.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.92%)
PPL 177.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.13%)
PREMA 40.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.83%)
PRL 30.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.79%)
PTC 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
SNGP 114.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.49%)
SSGC 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.55%)
TREET 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
TRG 57.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 15,085 Increased By 112.5 (0.75%)
BR30 44,012 Increased By 987.7 (2.3%)
KSE100 148,618 Increased By 1274.3 (0.86%)
KSE30 45,248 Increased By 370.7 (0.83%)
Aug 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China manufacturing shrinks in August despite new US trade truce

AFP Published 31 Aug, 2025 01:01pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BEIJING: China’s factory output ticked up in August but still recorded a fifth straight month of contraction, official data showed Sunday, as Beijing and Washington press on with trade talks.

The Purchasing Managers’ Index – a key measure of industrial output – was 49.4, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said, up slightly from 49.3 in July.

A Bloomberg analysts’ poll had forecasted the index would be 49.5. The last time China recorded a figure above 50 – indicating growth – was in March.

NBS statistician Zhao Qinghe hailed the improvement from a month earlier as evidence that “overall economic prosperity continues to expand”.

“The business climate has improved,” he said.

In July, the NBS attributed manufacturing struggles to severe weather, including floods and high temperatures.

China has struggled to maintain a strong economic recovery since the pandemic, as it fights a debt crisis in the crucial property sector, chronically low consumption and elevated youth unemployment.

“Economic momentum slowed in (the third quarter) as domestic demand remains weak,” Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, said Sunday.

“The macro outlook in the rest of the year largely depends on how long exports can stay strong and whether fiscal policy will become more supportive.”

China’s bruising trade war with the United States – now on hold pending a deal – threatens the export-dependent economy.

Beijing and Washington have extended a truce on most reciprocal duties to November 10 as they continue talks.

Senior Chinese trade negotiator Li Chenggang urged “equal dialogue and consultation” between the two nations when he concluded a three-day visit to the United States on Friday, according to a statement from China’s commerce ministry.

National Bureau of Statistics China factory purchasing managers’ index China manufacturing shrinks

Comments

200 characters

China manufacturing shrinks in August despite new US trade truce

Petitions against President’s order: FBR files written statement before Senate panel

President clears Petroleum (Amend) Bill

Narowal reports medium flood in Ravi, Nullah Ujh; overall trend falling

Russia’s Putin arrives in China’s Tianjin for security summit

China’s Xi meets India’s Modi in Tianjin

President approves revision in composition of 11th NFC

World Bank approves restructuring of Punjab’s PRIDE project

US export approval: Seafood industry set for growth: minister

Seafood exporters see no trade growth with US sans implementing TED rules

Villages, crops inundated in katcha areas of Kashmore

Read more stories