President clears Petroleum (Amend) Bill

****ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has assented to the Petroleum (Amendment) Bill, 2025, as passed by Parliament. The Act strengthens measures against smuggling and illegal operation of petrol pumps. It empowers Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, and Customs Authorities to confiscate illegal petroleum products and vehicles, introduces IT-based tracking, and enhances penalties for violations.****

The legislation is expected to modernize petroleum sector regulation, improve transparency, and strengthen the government’s efforts against smuggling and tax evasion.

Petroleum (Amendment) Bill, 2025 considered in detail

According to objects and reasons of the Bill, “inserted a new Clause for lT-based tracking of Petroleum products, to curb the smuggling of Petroleum products. New Clauses have been added to curb the smuggling of Petroleum products and to initiate strict action against illegal transportation and decantation of Petroleum products along with actions to be taken against illegal petrol pumps. New clauses have been inserted for confiscation by Officers notified as per Customs Act, 1969 and Deputy Commissioner or the Assistant Commissioner, before and after conviction, to provide for stringent administrative action against illegal activities. For prompt action against dispensing/storage/transpor-tation of illegal petroleum products, new Clause have been added for vesting the powers relating to trial of persons involved in illegal activities with the “Court of Sessions” while powers related to illegal activities in respect of petroleum products will now vest to the office of Deputy Commissioner or the Assistant Commissioner.

New clause has been added to provide right of appeal in the High Court.”

