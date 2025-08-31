Seafood exporters see no trade growth with US sans implementing TED rules

KARACHI: Pakistan’s seafood exporters have dismissed hopes of trade growth with the United States, warning that without enforcing Turtle Excluder Device (TED) rules, Washington will not allow expansion of imports.

They branded Islamabad’s claims of progress as “unhelpful” and accused the government of ignoring a sector that could earn billions.

Exporters said the latest US announcement will not benefit Pakistan since only certain fish species involving whale or dolphin interaction are covered, and none are exported to America. Instead, they stressed, the real obstacle is the US ban on shrimp and Siluriformes (catfish), imposed in 2017 after local fishermen failed to adopt TEDs to protect endangered sea turtles.

Senior Vice Chairman of Pakistan Seafood Export Association, Saeed Farid, said fish like tuna and marlins are caught with long gillnets — a method rejected globally — and are mostly transported to a neighbouring nation. He urged the government to adopt a “sledgehammer policy” to end illegal fishing and overhaul Karachi Fish Harbour (KFH), which has seen no upgrade for a decade.

Pakistan’s yellowfin tuna, he added, does not meet world standards due to sloppy preservation on boats. “If stored at minus 60 Celsius, it could fetch USD20 per unit, but it earns only USD1.5 today,” Saeed Farid said. He noted that fishermen lack cold storage facilities, limiting exports to markets such as Sri Lanka.

He said TED compliance is the only way to reopen US shrimp markets, yet no fishermen use the device and neither federal nor provincial governments enforce the fisheries standards. The restriction also extends to shrimp from Balochistan, despite no trawlers being registered there. He accused authorities of neglect, pointing out that India earns USD6–8 billion annually from farmed shrimp and marlin. The Marine Mammal Protection Act requires Pakistan to safeguard dolphins, whales, seals, porpoises and turtles during fishing. Washington has warned that Pakistan could lose seafood trade before 2029 if compliance is not achieved. “TED is basically a ring fixed into the fishing net to allow turtles and other species to escape as bycatch,” he explained, noting that no US or EU inspection teams have visited to review progress.

Despite these structural flaws, Pakistan’s seafood exports touched a new high in 2024–25, with record volumes of 216,350 metric tons worth USD465.4 million. Though the value did not surpass the USD496.3 million achieved in 2022–23, the rebound highlights resilience after last year’s slump of -17.34 percent to 200,709 tons.

The trade’s history shows sharp swings. From 84,452 tons worth USD125.6 million in 2001–02, exports rose to 105,000 tons valued at USD194 million in 2005–06 after a 39.63 percent surge. A major leap came in 2010–11 with a 30.31 percent jump to USD296 million. The highest revenues ever were recorded in 2022–23 at USD496.3 million on 214,367 tons.

The average unit price has also improved over time, climbing from USD1.49 per kg in 2001–02 to a peak of USD2.59 in 2021–22. In 2024–25, it stood at USD2.15 per kg, slightly lower than earlier highs but still competitive.

