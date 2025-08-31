Villages, crops inundated in katcha areas of Kashmore

KASHMORE: The water level in the River Indus at Guddu Barrage rose further on Saturday, inundating dozens of villages and crops in the katcha area of Kashmore.

The situation prompted the authorities to declare that the river was in medium flood. The inflow of water at the site was recorded at over 389,000 cusecs, while the outflow at 356,000 cusecs till last reports came in.

According to the Control Room, the water level at Guddu went up by 22,047 during the last 24 hours, and was expected to rise further since more water would reach the site from Panjnad between September 4 and September 5. On the other hand, chairing a meeting on floods in the province late Friday night via a video link, Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah said that on the instructions of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, all departments had swung into action.

Briefing the meeting on the occasion, the irrigation secretary said that in the light of an advisory issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), water levels in the River Indus at Panjnad and Guddu were being monitored. The divisional commissioners briefed the meeting on their tours to the flood-hit areas and the relief camps set up there.

The Livestock Department officials said that 300 camps had been set up across the province for the vaccination of animals. In all, 87,677 animals had been treated for various diseases, the officials informed. They told the meeting that 1.8 million mosquito killers were stored in PDMA stocks in Karachi, Jamshoro and Sukkur. Similarly, they added, 268,000 tents, 278,000 quilts and other material was also available.

On the other hand, talking to the media, Deputy Commissioner Naushero Feroze Muhammad Arsalan Saleem said that 400,000 cusecs of water was passing through the River Indus at Kandiaro, and the water level was rising. The DC revealed that in the event of a high flood in the area, close to 95,000 people could be affected. “Out of a total of 20 union councils, three are at a greater risk,” he informed. He, however, claimed that the district administration had completed arrangements to deal with the situation. “All resources are being utilized to strengthen the river’s embankments,” the deputy commissioner informed.

Also on Saturday, in view of floods in the province, the Sindh Information Department announced that this weekend, the two-weekly offs of its employees had been cancelled.