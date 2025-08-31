PM in China for SCO summit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Tianjin to participate in Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, scheduled for August 31 to September 1, 2025.

The summit is hosted by China in its capacity as rotating presidency for year 2024-25.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Information Minister Ataullah Tarar also accompanied the Premier.

The SCO summit, to be held in the northern port city of China’s Tianjin on Sunday and Monday, will gather more than 20 world leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in China after a gap of 7 years. The SCO comprises China, India, Russia, Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Belarus. Another 16 countries are affiliated as observers.

At the invitation of President Xi Jinping of China, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, will lead a delegation to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of State (CHS) and the SCO CHS Plus meeting in Tianjin, China, from August 31 to September 1, 2025, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a statement on Saturday.

The SCO CHS Summit will bring together Heads of State and Government from SCO member States, including Pakistan, Belarus, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. The SCO CHS Plus meeting, held in an expanded format, will include leaders from Mongolia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Türkiye, Egypt, the Maldives, Myanmar, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Laos, Vietnam, and Indonesia, as well as the Secretary-General of the United Nations and heads of various regional and international organizations.

At the SCO CHS Summit, Prime Minister Sharif will present Pakistan’s perspectives on pressing regional and global issues, highlighting strategies to strengthen the SCO’s role in fostering regional cooperation and stability.

The SCO CHS, as the Organization’s highest decision-making body, provides strategic, political, and security guidance, adopting declarations, statements, and key decisions that shape the SCO’s agenda. The SCO CHS Plus, a themed Summit, fosters broader dialogue with invited leaders, focusing on critical regional and global priorities.

During the CHS Plus meeting, Prime Minister Sharif will reaffirm Pakistan’s commitment to promoting multilateralism, enhancing regional security, and advancing sustainable development.

On the sidelines of the Summits, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with heads of state and government from SCO member States and other invited leaders to strengthen diplomatic relations.

Before the departure, DPM Dar said in a statement that Pakistan’s all-weather strategic partnership with China is anchored in trust and strategic alignment. “We value President Xi’s leadership and initiatives such as the Belt and Road, and the Global Development, Security & Civilization Initiatives, which continue to transform economies and strengthen regional integration”.

The SCO has become a pivotal Eurasian platform, advancing cooperation in security, trade, energy, connectivity, and culture under the principles of mutual trust and shared development. In today’s multipolar world, the SCO’s role in promoting multilateralism, stability, and inclusive growth is more vital than ever, he added. Dar remarked, “We also look forward to constructive high-level engagements with the Chinese leadership and with heads of other SCO member states.”

