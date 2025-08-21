BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz meets Chinese FM Wang Yi, vows to deepen strategic ties

  • Praises China’s support for Pakistan’s sovereignty, development; reaffirms backing for China on core issues
BR Web Desk Published 21 Aug, 2025 10:20pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthen its “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership” with China during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is on an official visit to Islamabad.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, and senior cabinet members.

Welcoming the Chinese foreign minister, PM Shehbaz expressed appreciation for Beijing’s steadfast support to Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty, territorial integrity and national development. He also reiterated Pakistan’s support for China on its core issues.

China eyes agricultural, mining cooperation with Pakistan, foreign minister says

The premier highlighted his upcoming visit to Tianjin and Beijing, where he will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Heads of State (SCO CHS) meeting and events marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance and the World Anti-Fascist War.

He said he was looking forward to holding meetings with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang and other senior Chinese leaders.

Pakistan, China pledge to uphold friendship for regional peace, stability

PM Shehbaz stressed the importance of expanding bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, ICT, agriculture, industrialisation, and mining, while underscoring the significance of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for Pakistan’s socio-economic development and regional connectivity.

For his part, Foreign Minister Wang Yi described Pakistan as an “ironclad friend” and reaffirmed China’s commitment to further elevating bilateral ties. He said Beijing would continue to work with Islamabad to promote regional peace, development and stability.

