Murad given briefing on flood situation

Recorder Report Published 31 Aug, 2025 02:44am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah contacted the assigned ministers regarding the expected flood situation in the River Indus and instructed them to strictly monitor the embankments and irrigation systems on both the right and left banks of the river.

According to a statement issued from the CM House, Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro briefed the Chief Minister on the river situation.

The briefing revealed that at 12 noon on Saturday, the upstream water flow at Guddu Barrage was recorded at 383,299 cusecs and the downstream at 350,943 cusecs. At Sukkur Barrage, the upstream flow was 313,000 cusecs and downstream 259,050 cusecs, while at Kotri Barrage, upstream was 264,131 cusecs and downstream 233,216 cusecs.

The Chief Minister was informed that the current status of the barrages is under control and that all safety measures have been completed.

On this occasion, Syed Murad Ali Shah directed the relevant departments and district administrations to remain fully active in the field, while ministers should continuously supervise all measures directly. The ministers assured the chief minister that continuous monitoring of the barrages and embankments is ongoing and that they are present on the banks to ensure the safety of the public.

The Sindh Chief Minister urged the residents living along the riverbanks and in low-lying areas to fully cooperate with the administration to ensure their protection in case of any emergency.

