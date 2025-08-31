‘Perception and reality’

This is apropos two back-to-back letters to the Editor from this writer carried by the newspaper on Friday and yesterday. The governments in Pakistan do not come to power through people’s mandate.

They come to power by using feudalistic tendency or the establishment’s blessings. It is for this reason that neither their induction nor their tenure during the period is related to public welfare.

This tendency has nothing to do with democracy or martial law. The question is very simple: whether or not the heads of police and Rangers in Karachi have ever been asked by the Chief Minister or the interior minister, as the case may be, for increase in the crime rate in Karachi.

Furthermore, whether or not the correct data for the same has ever been disclosed to the people? After having worked in the system, the author is almost clear that there is no authentic ‘data’ with the law enforcing agencies in Karachi.

Syed Shabbar Zaidi

Karachi

